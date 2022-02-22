Florida State's Jordan Travis is statistically one of the top quarterbacks in the red zone

Florida State's starting quarterback was at his best in the red zone in 2021.

While Florida State had its struggles in a 5-7 season in 2021, one part of the game where the Seminoles did remarkably well was with their red-zone offense.

Mike Norvell and his offense staff did a really good job utilizing Jordan Travis’ athletic ability and creating mismatches inside the red zone. That aspect of the game made for a very efficient and balanced offense inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Last year, the FSU offense had 42 attempts with 38 scores, 31 of them being touchdowns which was 7th best in the FBS. The 90.48% scoring percentage was a massive improvement over 2020 which saw FSU score just 68% of the time. Overall, the ‘Noles finished off the season converting 32 straight red-zone attempts.

One of the primary reasons for this success was Jordan Travis. Rated overall at 86.6 per PFF, CFB Film Room stated that Travis' 2021 season was the most efficient by an ACC quarterback in the red zone since 2016.

With multiple additions to the wide receiver room and running back spot through the portal, as well as the continued development with guys like Malik McClain, it will be interesting to see how much better FSU’s offense can be in 2022.

