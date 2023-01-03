Florida State's players and coaches react to Treshaun Ward's departure

The New Year has delivered a roller coaster of emotions through three days in 2023.

Things kicked off with the news that star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett would be returning for another year in Tallahassee, bolstering Florida State's defense.

However, the Seminoles learned on Tuesday afternoon that star running back Treshaun Ward had entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal after four years with the program. The move didn't come as a surprise with the amount of talent coming back in the backfield in 2023 but it still stings as Ward developed into a fan favorite after going from walk-on to scholarship player.

Ward concluded his career at Florida State with 188 rushes for 1,241 yards with 12 touchdowns while appearing in 26 games, with six starts. He added 28 catches for 210 yards and another score.

Here are some reactions from coaches and players around the program with one of the most beloved faces on the roster moving on.

— Head coach Mike Norvell:

"Would like to thank [Treshaun Ward] for the incredible impact he has made here at FSU and the #NoleFamily From walk on to a Star, I’m grateful for every moment. Has a wonderful future in front of him and I know he will continue to #WORK #KeepCLIMBing"

— Running Backs coach David Johnson:

"8 BALL WILL TRULY BE MISSED, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING!!!"

— Quarterback Jordan Travis:

"Damn man. My guy fr, someone’s going to get a great player and a better person. Love you 4L bro."

— Running Back Trey Benson:

"Mannnn, I love you bro, I learned so much from you these past couple months. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the RB room. Go be great babyboy! Ima see you at the top."

— Running back Rodney Hill:

"1ove big bro, Thankful for the knowledge u gave me."

— Wide receiver Mycah Pittman:

"Real dawg luv 8 ball. Wishing blessings on your career go be great!"

— Defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase:

"Wishing the best for you fam!! Nothing but love gang."

— Linebacker Amari Gainer:

"Go Be Great."

