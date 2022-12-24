Florida State's projected 2023 scholarship count: post-Early Signing Period

The Seminoles were able to put together a solid class during the Early Signing Period that fills needs and provides an infusion of young talent for the 2023 roster. Florida State is bringing in a mix of high school, junior college, and transfer portal signees. Despite losing four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk to Auburn, the programs holds the No. 16 recruiting class in the country according to SI All-American.

There aren't many high school recruits remaining on the board but Florida State will continue to test the waters in the portal. The Seminoles are among the top choices for former Western Michigan defensive tackle Braden Fiske and former Virginia cornerback Fentrell 'Deuce' Cypress II. The options will probably expand in January and following the spring as the team deals with attrition.

Technically, FSU can add as many new players to the roster as needed as long as the team pertains to the 85 scholarship limit prior to the beginning of next season. The NCAA instituted a temporary rule that allows teams to go beyond the previous limit of 32 new players.

Let's take a look at where the scholarship count stands prior to the coming new year.

QUARTERBACK (4)

Jordan Travis, RS Sr.

Tate Rodemaker, RS Jr.

AJ Duffy, RS Fr.

Brock Glenn, Fr.

RUNNING BACK (6)

Treshaun Ward, RS Jr.

Lawrance Toafili, RS Jr.

Trey Benson, RS Jr.

Caziah Holmes, RS Jr.

Rodney Hill, RS Fr.

Samuel Singleton, Fr.

TIGHT END (6)

Jaheim Bell, RS Jr.

Kyle Morlock, RS Jr.

Markeston Douglas, RS Jr.

Jackson West, RS Soph.

Brian Courtney, RS Fr.

Jerrale Powers, RS Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER (12)

Winston Wright Jr, RS Sr.

Mycah Pittman, RS Sr.

Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Jr.

Deuce Spann, RS Jr.

Johnny Wilson, RS Jr.

Kentron Poitier, RS Jr.

Darion Williamson, RS Jr.

Malik McClain, Jr.

Joshua Burrell, RS Soph.

Hykeem Williams, Fr.

Vandrevius Jacobs, Fr.

Darren Lawrence, Fr.

OFFENSIVE LINE (17)

Casey Roddick, RS Sr.

Keiondre Jones, RS Sr.

Bless Harris, RS Sr.

Jeremiah Byers, RS Jr.

Darius Washington, RS Jr.

Maurice Smith, RS Jr.

Thomas Shrader, RS Jr.

Zane Herring, RS Jr.

Robert Scott, RS Jr.

Bryson Estes, RS Soph.

Daughtry Richardson, Rs Fr.

Kanaya Charlton, RS Fr.

Jaylen Early, RS Fr.

Julian Armella, RS Fr.

Qae'Shon Sapp, RS Fr.

Lucas Simmons, Fr.

Andre' Otto, Fr.

DEFENSIVE END (8)

Dennis Briggs, RS Sr.

Derrick McClendon, RS Jr.

Jared Verse, RS Jr.

Patrick Payton, RS Soph.

Byron Turner, RS Soph.

Jaden Jones, RS Soph.

Aaron Hester, RS Fr.

Lamont Green Jr, Fr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (9)

Fabien Lovett, RS Sr.

Malcolm Ray, RS Jr.

Joshua Farmer, RS Soph.

Darrell Jackson, RS Soph.

Bishop Thomas, RS Fr.

Daniel Lyons, RS Fr.

Ayobami Tifase, RS Fr.

Antavious Woody, RS Fr.

KJ Sampson, Fr.

LINEBACKER (8)

Kalen DeLoach, RS Sr.

Tatum Bethune, RS Sr.

Brendan Gant, RS Sr.

DJ Lundy, RS Jr.

Stephen Dix Jr, RS Jr.

Omar Graham Jr, RS Fr.

Blake Nichelson, Fr.

Demarco Ward, Fr.

CORNERBACK (10)

Jarrian Jones, RS Sr.

Renardo Green, RS Sr.

Greedy Vance, RS Jr.

Kevin Knowles, Jr.

Omarion Cooper, Jr.

Azareye'h Thomas, Soph.

Edwin Joseph, Fr.

KJ Kirkland, Fr.

Quindarrius Jones, Fr.

Ja'Bril Rawls, Fr.

SAFETY (4)

Akeem Dent, RS Sr.

Travis Jay, RS Jr.

Shyheim Brown, RS Soph.

Conrad Hussey, Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS (2)

Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Jr.

Alex Mastromanno, RS Jr.

TOTAL: 86

Seniors: 14

Juniors: 31

Sophomores: 10

Freshmen: 31

As of right now, Florida State sits slightly above the limit with 86 projected allocated scholarships for the 2023 season. It's important to note that we removed Jammie Robinson from the list as he's been vocal about his intentions to go pro but hasn't made an officiall announcement. At this time, we're keeping defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and counting them into the limit.

The number could change slightly if those two go pro. Plus, there's uncertainty surrounding whether redshirt junior tight end Preston Daniel, redshirt sophomore running back CJ Campbell, or redshirt freshman tight end Dante Anderson are on scholarship. The program hasn't provided official clarification one way or the other.

There's a possibility that redshirt senior offensive lineman Kayden Lyles earns a waiver to play next year. However, he could very well decide to focus on a graduate assistant role.

Redshirt junior running back Caziah Holmes wasn't believed to be on scholarship during the fall. We are projecting that he is elevated to a member of the 85-man limit. The path would be easier if redshirt junior Treshaun Ward enters the transfer portal.

The attrition isn't over yet. NoleGameday expects a few more players that are currently on the roster to depart from the program over the coming weeks and months. It is going to be an intriguing situation to monitor but it's also something that the coaching staff has prepared for.

