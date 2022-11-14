Florida State's Trey Benson Sets Career High for Third Week in a Row

Florida State’s ability to run the ball has been a staple for the Seminoles over the past few years with legendary running backs gracing the halls of the Moore Athletic Center. That running back dominance has reared its head once again in 2022 with the emergence of a Seminole backfield that is unrivaled across the nation. Florida State enlists the help of not one, not two, but three running backs capable of possessing the “starting” role.

Throughout the 2022 season, Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson, and Lawrence Toafili have each had their moment in the sun, but it’s the unselfishness of the trio that has allowed the Seminole run game to flourish. Following their dominant performance over the Syracuse Orange, the Florida State Seminoles have officially posted 200 or more rushing yards in five straight games.

More recently, it’s the unselfishness of Ward and Toafili that has allowed running back Trey Benson to propel onto the scene. Since taking over the majority of the workload against Georgia Tech, Oregon transfer Trey Benson has surpassed 100 yards rushing in three consecutive games: 11 against Georgia Tech, 128 against Miami, and 163 against Syracuse. Perhaps more impressive is the fact that each performance served as a career-high for the running back. Put simply, Trey Benson has posted a career-high in rushing yards three weeks in a row.

“It’s been a great confidence booster,” said Benson in his post-game interview following the Syracuse game, “Every game, I’m continuing to learn and continuing to get better.” He admitted to having not played college football over the course of the past two years, but after getting his feet wet, the running back has seemingly found his rhythm. Benson currently averages 7.0 yards per carry on 87 carries for 611 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2022. While a career high is not something to expect every week, the sophomore running back is sure to remain a threat for the Seminoles going forward.

Trey Benson and the Florida State Seminoles will have an opportunity to extend their rushing streak against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns next Saturday, November 20th in Tallahassee, FL. Kickoff is set for Noon ET.

