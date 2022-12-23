Former Florida State assistant coach hired as head coach at HBCU

Coaching changes are in full flux across the country and more moves are becoming official now that the Early Signing Period is wrapping up. Florida State has yet to make a move to this point but it's anticipated that the majority of the staff will stay put entering the offseason.

While no longer in Tallahassee, at least one coach with ties to the Seminoles is going to get a shot at a head coaching job in 2023.

On Thursday, Arkansas Pine Bluff announced it was hiring Alonzo Hampton as the 22nd head coach in program history. The deal is reportedly for three years according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Hampton was at Florida State for one season in 2018 as a member of former head coach Willie Taggart's inaugural staff, where he served as special teams coordinator. Punt returner D.J. Matthews was one of the bright spots of the unit, as he averaged 13.5 yards per return, which was among the best in the country. Matthews returned five punts for a career-high 145 yards in the Seminoles' loss to Miami, including a 74-yard punt return for a score.

Following the season, he spent a year at Arkansas as a Defensive Analyst before landing at UL-Monroe in 2021. Hampton held the role of assistant head coach and safeties coach last season before moving to special teams coordinator this past year.

Previously, he coached with Taggart at three other stops outside of Florida State; Oregon (2017, defensive analyst), South Florida (2015-16, special teams coordinator/defensive backs coach), and Western Kentucky (2011-12, defensive backs coach).

Coincidentally, Hampton began his college coaching career at Arkansas Pine Bluff in 2006 and stayed until Taggart hired him away following the 2010 season. He held roles such as cornerbacks coach, defensive backs coach, and defensive coordinator during his first stint with the Golden Lions. Hampton also has coached at three different high schools.

In a statement, Hampton expressed his excitement at taking over for Arkansas Pine Bluff.

"I'm excited to be named 22nd head football coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This institution gave me my first opportunity to coach college football in 2006," Hampton said. "This is a special day for my family and we are grateful as we look forward to pushing this program to new heights. Also, it means more to come back to your home state. I've already reached out to all my friends throughout the state and told them to go purchase their season tickets and come support the Golden Lions. Again, I can't wait to get there and start building something special that our administration, faculty, staff, alumni and former players will be proud of for years to come."



The Golden Lions compiled a 5-17 record over the last two seasons and parted ways with former head coach Doc Gamble during the middle of the 2022 season. The program is 2-14 in conference play over the last two years.

Arkansas Pine Bluff went 4-1 during the 2021 spring season and the team was named SWAC West Champions. The Golden Lions won the HBCU National Championship in 2012.

There are more ties to Florida State than one in the Hampton family. Alonzo's son, 2024 athlete Ashton Hampton, plays locally in Tallahassee at Florida High School and has earned an offer from the Seminoles. A two-way player, he caught 32 passes for 630 yards and nine touchdowns on offense while recording 48 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 8 pass deflections, and one interception on defense as a junior.

Hampton is the second head coach in the Willie Taggart tree, joining Mario Cristobal, who also worked at Oregon in 2017.

