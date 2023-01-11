Former Florida State four-star offensive tackle commits to Toledo

The spring semester is beginning at colleges around the country and that means some players in the NCAA Transfer Portal are starting to finalize their landing spots.

On Tuesday night, former Florida State offensive tackle Rod Orr announced that he was committing to Toledo. Orr entered the portal on December 7, shortly after the 45-day winter window officially opened for FBS players.

The Rockets finished 9-5 in 2022 and won both the MAC Conference Championship and a bowl game for the first time in 21 years. A majority of the offense is expected to return next season.

Orr did not appear in a game during his two years at Florida State. He spent the majority of his time contributing to the scout team with the Seminoles. Orr was raw coming out of the high school level and needed to develop to fully realize his potential. That didn't transpire consistently enough in Tallahassee as he was passed up by true freshman Julian Armella and true freshman Jaylen Early as the season progressed.

The Seminoles are expected to return experience and talent at the offensive tackle spot this upcoming season. Outside of Armella and Early, Robert Scott, Bless Harris, Darius Washington, and Daughtry Richardson are among the players coming back to the program. Florida State signed four-star prospect Lucas Simmons and three-star prospect Chris 'Andre' Otto from the high school ranks.

It wouldn't be a shock if the coaching staff explores the transfer portal as well. The Seminoles have already added Jeremiah Byers, Casey Roddick, and Keiondre Jones but all three of the additions are anticipated to play along the interior.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Orr was regarded as a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, ranked as the No. 330 overall prospect, the No. 23 OT, and the No. 10 recruit in the state of Alabama. Orr was named first-team all-state at the conclusion of his senior season. He didn't participate in Florida State's bowl game after entering the portal.

Orr is the seventh player to transfer from the Seminoles to find a new home, joining running back Treshaun Ward (Kansas State), linebacker Amari Gainer (North Carolina), wide receiver Keyshawn Helton (Cincinnati), defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson (Michigan State), defensive back Sam McCall (Texas A&M), and defensive end George Wilson (Campbell).

Six other players that transferred from Florida State have yet to announce destinations; defensive tackle Shambre Jackson, defensive back Sidney Williams, defensive back Demorie Tate, offensive tackle Lloyd Willis, defensive back Malik Feaster, and quarterback Gino English.

