Former Florida State grad-transfer defensive back lands at Memphis

The first of two NCAA Transfer portal windows opened on December 5 and will stretch a total of 45 days through January 18. That means there is still a week remaining for players around the country to declare their intentions to search for a new program.

On Wednesday, former Florida State cornerback Malik Feaster announced that he was continung his college career at Memphis. Like the plethora of the Seminoles' departures, Feaster entered the portal last month before closing in on the Tigers.

Considering Mike Norvell's ties to Memphis and Ryan Silverfield, it's possible that he put in a nice word for Feaster, who spent the fall with the Seminoles.

The Georgia native originally began his career at FCS Jacksonville State. He spent four seasons with the Gamecocks, recording 188 tackles, four tackles for loss, 24 pass breakups, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in 40 appearances. That included 42 total tackles in 2021 and a career-high 11 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble against Stephen F. Austin.

Feaster entered the portal last summer and joined the Seminoles after fall camp had aready begun. That made it tough for him to make a significant impact on defense at corneback on a roster that had multiple veterans with years of experience. Feaster appeared in the first four games of 2022, only playing 19 total snaps on defense, before sitting out the remainder of the season to preserve his redshirt.

Florida State has lost four defensive backs since the conclusion of the regular season (Feaster, Sam McCall, Sidney Williams, Demorie Tate) but will return plenty of depth at cornerback in 2023. The Seminoles are expected to have veterans such as Renardo Green, Jarrian Jones, Greedy Vance, Kevin Knowles, Omarion Cooper, and Azareye'h Thomas back for another year. The Seminoles also added former Virginia cornerback Fentrell 'Deuce' Cypress II and signed KJ Kirkland, Ja'Bril Rawls, Quindarrius Jones, and Edwin Joseph from the high school level.

Feaster is the eighth player to transfer from the Seminoles to find a new home, joining running back Treshaun Ward (Kansas State), linebacker Amari Gainer (North Carolina), wide receiver Keyshawn Helton (Cincinnati), defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson (Michigan State), defensive back Sam McCall (Texas A&M), offensive tackle Rod Orr (Toldeo), and defensive end George Wilson (Campbell).

Six other players that transferred from Florida State have yet to announce destinations; wide receiver, Malik McClain, defensive tackle Shambre Jackson, defensive back Sidney Williams, defensive back Demorie Tate, offensive tackle Lloyd Willis, and quarterback Gino English.

