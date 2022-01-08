Former Florida State offensive lineman transfers to South Alabama

Two former Seminoles will suit up for the Jaguars in 2022.

Former Florida State offensive lineman Dontae Lucas entered the Transfer Portal back in September after departing from the team. In recent weeks, his recruitment began to heat up as Lucas took official visits to Florida Atlantic and South Alabama. Following a trip to South Alabama over the weekend, Lucas announced that he'd be continuing his college career with the Jaguars.

The Florida native joins fellow former Seminole, running back La'Damian Webb, in Mobile.

During his career at Florida State, Lucas appeared in 21 games with 14 starts. He signed with the Seminoles under former head coach Willie Taggart and made an instant impact as a true freshman, starting seven games. After suffering an injury in the Sun Bowl loss to Arizona State, Lucas recovered and was able to start seven of FSU's nine games during the 2020 season.

The IMG Academy product began to lose some footing this fall with the addition of offensive guard transfer Dillan Gibbons and with Devontay Love-Taylor sliding to the inside. Regardless, he still appeared in Florida State's first two games of the 2021 season but had a poor performance against Jacksonville State that resulted in multiple penalties.

Lucas considered reuniting with Taggart in Boca Raton but settled on South Alabama instead. The Jaguars went 5-7 this past season and will have an opportunity to battle for a bowl game appearance in 2022. Lucas will have a familiar face with him in running back La'Damian Webb.

Webb signed with Florida State out of JUCO in 2020 and recorded 69 carries for 366 yards and three touchdowns during his lone season in Tallahassee. He transferred to Troy before a second stint at the Junior College level. South Alabama added Webb during the Early Signing Period in December.

The two former Seminoles will look to reignite their respective college careers with the Jaguars. Lucas will have three seasons of eligibility remaining while Webb will have two.

As for Florida State, the coaching staff has done a solid job of continuing to flip the offensive line room. The Seminoles signed five high school prospects during the Early Signing Period and brought in two transfers as well. At this point, the program is anticipated to enter the spring with 16 scholarship offensive linemen, barring further attrition.

