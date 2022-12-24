Former Florida State star linebacker hired as assistant coach at UCF

Florida State won't play Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl until next week but some FBS teams have already concluded their postseason. That has programs focusing on the transfer portal and the coaching carousel as the offseason gets underway.

On Christmas Eve, UCF provided an early gift to its fanbase when the program announced Ernie Sims as its next linebackers coach. The former Florida State star linebacker and most recently, the linebackers coach at USF, is making the short drive over to Orlando.

Head coach Gus Malzahn detailed the hire in a statement released through the university.

"We're excited to welcome Ernie, his wife Brooke and their four children to the UCF family," Malzahn said in a statement. "Ernie had an incredible playing career, both in the NFL as a top draft pick and in college here in the state of Florida. He's one of the top young coaches and will do a great job coaching our linebackers."

Sims spent the last three seasons at USF in a variety of roles. He joined the staff in 2020 as a defensive analyst before being promoted to linebackers coach last year. Sims held the same role in 2022 while also serving as co-defensive coordinator.

Under his direction, USF linebacker Dwayne Boyles recorded a career-best 108 tackles this season and led the Bulls with 10 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries. Boyles' season tackle total ranked eighth in program history, and he increased his career tackle total to 315, good for seventh all-time at USF. He was tabbed an All-AAC selection by Phil Steele in 2022.

The Florida native began his coaching career at Florida Atlantic under former head coach Lane Kiffin as an assistant strength and conditioning coordinator in 2018. Sims was elevated to director of football operations the following season, when the Owls garnered an 11-3 record, won a conference championship, and defeated SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Following a prolific prep career at local North Florida Christian High school in Tallahassee, Sims signed with Florida State as the No. 1 recruit in the country in 2003. He remains one of the highest-ranked high school recruits ever as Sims is tied with Jadevon Clowney, Robert Nkemdiche, Rashan Gary, and Vince Young for the No. 1 all-time spot on 247Sports with a 1.0000 rating.

Sims played for the legendary Bobby Bowden at Florida State and developed into a star for the Seminoles. He played in 37 games, with 22 starts, over three seasons and totaled 200 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and a blocked kick. Sims was named an ESPN first-team All-American in 2004 and an ACC all-conference honorable mention in 2005.

Following his junior season, he declared early for the 2006 NFL Draft and was selected No. 9 overall by the Detroit Lions. He played eight seasons at the professional level with four different teams. Sims finished his playing career with 623 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and an interception.

*Portions from UCF release

