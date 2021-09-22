Former FSU quarterback retires from football to focus on family

The Georgia native expects to graduate at the end of the fall semester.

Earlier this week, it was announced that former Florida State quarterback Bailey Hockman had left the Middle Tennessee State football team three games into the 2021 season. According to the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal, Hockman has decided to retire from football and focus on his family with a baby on the way.

"Football has taught me a lot, and I'm grateful for where it has gotten me in life, but for me it's time to move on and start supporting my family and soon-to-be newborn," Hockman said according to Cecil Joyce. "I'm excited for the future and look forward to being a great father/husband."

"I want nothing but the best for everyone who helped me along the way. God's plan is always greater."

The Georgia native transferred to Middle Tennessee State following the 2020 season and started in each of the first three games. The Blue Raiders were the fourth different stop in his career.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback offers thoughts on Mike Norvell

Head coach Rick Stockstill also shared some comments on Hockman's departure.

"Bailey came to me Sunday morning and told me he had made the decision not to play football any longer," Stockstill said. "We talked about it, shook hands and I wished him well and let him know how much I appreciated his time here."

Hockman originally signed with Florida State as a member of the 2017 class along with another former quarterback in James Blackman. He redshirted his first season and elected to transfer prior to the 2018 season after Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M and Willie Taggart took over. Hockman went on to play for Hutchinson Community College before signing with North Carolina State.

READ MORE: Former Seminole running back signs with San Francisco 49ers

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound quarterback spent two years in Raleigh and led the Wolfpack to a Gator Bowl appearance in 2020. Hockman finishes his collegiate career with 3097 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 20 total games.

It is expected that Hockman will remain enrolled at the school and earn his degree at the end of the fall semester.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook