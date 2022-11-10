FSU DB responds to Mario Cristobal's comment on Trey Benson

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has remained in the national discussion this week and it's not for leading the Hurricanes to a victory. During his first matchup against Florida State as a coach, Cristobal and his team were handled with ease, 45-3.

The Seminoles racked up 229 yards on the ground on Saturday night, the most that the Hurricanes have surrendered to this point of the season. Redshirt sophomore running back Trey Benson recorded a career-high 15 carries for 128 yards, and two touchdowns while adding a catch for 26 yards against his former head coach.

On Monday, Cristobal seemingly referenced Benson during a radio appearance.

"I'm very familiar with that running back," Cristobal said. "That is one of our running backs at Oregon [Trey Benson], to put it in perspective of the caliber of teams we are used to building. You know what I mean?

The comments were a little bizarre considering that Benson hardly had an opportunity to contribute at Oregon due to a knee injury. Less than two years removed from surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, lateral meniscus, medial meniscus and another tendon, he recorded just 6 carries for 22 yards (3.7 YPC) and a touchdown with the Ducks.

The Mississippi native's success on the field has transpired since his decision to transfer to Tallahassee. Benson put together a standout spring and hasn't looked back.

Cristobal's comments caught the eye of Florida State cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. The redshirt sophomore responded on social media.

"Trey was the only rb he didn't ask to come to Miami with him from Oregon but now nvm."

Outside of Benson, Oregon fielded CJ Verdell, Byron Cardwell, Travis Dye, Sean Dollars, and Seven McGee. Verdell declared for the NFL, Dye transferred to USC, and the remainder of the group is still with the Ducks. No running back from his previous stop followed Cristobal to Miami.

Vance Jr. came away with an interception during the win against Miami, one of four turnovers forced by Florida State's defense.

Benson earned ACC Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week. He's recorded two straight 100+ yard performances that have resulted in back to back career-best performances. Benson is heating up at the right time.

