FSU defensive back projected as 1st round pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Could the Seminoles have back to back 1st round selections in the NFL Draft?

With the 2022 NFL Draft starting this week, Florida State fans know 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and former Seminole defensive end Jermaine Johnson II will hear his name called in the first round on April 28.

However, Seminole fans might not know who will be the next Florida State player to be drafted in the first round beyond 2022.

READ MORE: Florida State defensive back transfer lands in the SEC

In a 2023 NFL Mock Draft from WalterFootball.com, Florida State redshirt junior defensive back Akeem Dent is projected No. 14 overall to the New England Patriots.

“Bill Belichick loves his versatile defensive backs. He'll need one with Devin McCourty nearing retirement. Akeem Dent improved as this past season progressed. He can play cornerback and safety.”

At 6-foot-1, 196 lbs, Dent holds the flexibility to play safety and cornerback. His projection to the Patriots shouldn’t be a surprise, as New England head coach Bill Belichick acts as the team’s defensive coordinator and has drafted and developed prominent defensive backs Devin McCourty, Logan Ryan, Tavon Wilson and undrafted free agent J.C. Jackson.

Dent is projected to play a pivotal role in defensive coordinator Adam Fuller’s defense in 2022. Through three seasons, Dent has totaled 90 tackles (51 solo), 11 pass breakups and one interception. The Pahokee, Florida, native is a willing tackler and repeatedly around the ball, but hasn’t always turned those opportunities into turnovers.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

READ MORE: 2022 FSU Offense Depth Chart Projections: post-spring practice

In spring camp, Dent impressed and showcased his skills throughout practice and the spring game. 

“He’s playing as confident as he’s ever been here at Florida State," head coach Mike Norvell said. 

If Dent were taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he’d be the first Florida State defensive back selected in the first round since Derwin James was taken No. 17 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

For the full mock draft, click here.

Stick with NoleGameday for coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

