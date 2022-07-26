FSU Fall Camp Preview: Offensive Line

Fall camp is getting closer and closer. Florida State enters the 2022 campaign after adding depth and talent across the roster during the offseason. One room that made significant changes was the offensive line room. The Seminoles added ten new faces that included four transfers and six true freshmen. For the first time in years, the unit has quality depth with 19 scholarship offensive linemen currently in the fold.

READ MORE: Florida State exploring leaving ACC for new conference

The coaching staff has made drastic tweaks to the offensive front under the tutelage of head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. Has the offensive line flipped from a weakness to strength?

Other fall camp previews:

Quarterbacks



Running Backs

Tight Ends

Wide Receivers

Defensive Line

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Special Teams

At the Surface

- Dillan Gibbons, redshirt senior

Gibbons has transformed into one of the leaders of the offensive line after transferring in from Notre Dame last offseason. He started 11 games in 2021 and will lock down the left guard spot again for the Seminoles this fall. Gibbons has appeared in 40 career games with 12 starts across his career.

- Kayden Lyles, redshirt senior

Lyles made his way to Tallahassee after injuries limited his impact for Wisconsin in 2020 and 2021. The grad transfer appeared in 34 games with 16 starts for the Badgers. He's dropped some weight heading into fall camp and will be jockeying with Maurice Smith for the starting center job.

- D'Mitri Emmanuel, redshirt senior

Emmanuel is one of the newest additions to the offensive line. He started 25 games at Charlotte prior to transferring to Florida State and previously played under Alex Atkins. Emmanuel played at both tackle spots and both guard spots for Charlotte. He'll likely contribute at guard this fall.

- Jazston Turnetine, redshirt senior

Turnetine is another recent addition to the room. He began his career at junior college before spending the last two seasons at South Carolina. Turnetine started 10 games in 18 appearances with the Gamecocks and seems primed to garner snaps at either tackle position. He probably won't start but he will be a quality reserve.

- Bless Harris, redshirt junior

Harris was the fourth offensive line transfer that Florida State acquired this offseason. He slotted in at right tackle for the majority of the spring but he has the versatility to play guard as well. Harris has two seasons of eligibility remaining to make an impact.

- Robert Scott, redshirt sophomore

Scott rebounded from an early injury to start all 11 games that he appeared in last season. In total, he's started 18 of his 19 appearances and is primed for a breakout campaign at left tackle this fall. Scott has added weight over the summer to help with his durability.

- Darius Washington, redshirt sophomore

Washington has played in 23 games with 20 starts since 2019. That includes all 12 games in 2021; seven at right tackle and five at left tackle. He underwent surgery during the spring and missed the exhibition game. Washington is expected to be back for camp to compete for a starting spot once again.

- Maurice Smith, redshirt sophomore

Smith has appeared in 21 games with 17 starts over the past three years, including a career-high eight in 2021. He was up and down with his play after struggling with injuries early in the season. However, Smith added bulk this summer and is up to 288 pounds. The additional weight should help him in a positive way as he battles with Lyles.

- Lloyd Willis, redshirt sophomore

Willis signed with Florida State as a project at left tackle and his development is coming along a little slower than expected. He appeared in all 12 games last year as a reserve on the special teams unit. It's unlikely his contributions increase much this fall.

- Thomas Shrader, redshirt sophomore

Shrader appeared in four games with one start in 2020 but an injury last offseason set him back. If he can stay healthy, Shrader has a chance to earn snaps at center or guard.

- Zane Herring, redshirt sophomore

Herring has only appeared in two games during his career and he's in a tough situation. There's a very real possibility that the redshirt sophomore gets passed up by one of the eight underclassmen that are behind him. He's made some improvements with his frame but health will be paramount.

- Bryson Estes, redshirt freshman

Estes impressed during the 2021 offseason but he redshirted last fall. He's mastered the weight room and has the versatility to play across the line for Florida State. Estes will be competing for a rotational spot in camp.

- Rod Orr, redshirt freshman

Orr came into Florida State with some hype but he redshirted while failing to appear in a game as a true freshman. He's in the midst of development and the tutelage of Alex Atkins will give him a chance to reach his lofty potential.

- Kanaya Charlton, true freshman

Charlton enrolled at Florida State in January and went through offseason conditioning as well as spring practice. He'll contribute on the practice squad this fall while working with the strength and conditioning staff to trim up his frame.

- Daughtry Richardson, true freshman

Richardson was the only other true freshman offensive lineman to enroll in Tallahassee back in January. 2022 will serve as a development year as he continues to add good weight.

- Julian Armella, true freshman

Armella recently arrived in Tallahassee in excellent shape and he's added a few pounds since then. While he probably won't play a significant role this fall, the Seminole legacy will be part of the change along the offensive line over the next few years.

- Jaylen Early, true freshman

Early will spend his true freshman season adjusting to college and building his body in the strength and conditioning room. He needs to drop a few pounds over the next few months.

- Antavious Woody, true freshman

Woody was a late qualifier after making enough progress in the classroom to enroll at Florida State. The Seminoles will have to figure out if he fits better on the offensive or defensive line during his college career. Woody will probably redshirt in 2022 while shoring up his academics.

- Qae'shon Sapp, true freshman

Sapp will spend his true freshman season adjusting to college and building his body in the strength and conditioning room. He needs to drop a few pounds over the next few months.

Projected two-deep depth chart

Left tackle

1. Robert Scott, RS SO

2. Jazston Turnetine, RS SR/Lloyd Willis, RS SO

Left Guard

1. Dillan Gibbons, RS SR

2. D'Mitri Emmanuel, RS SR

Center

1. Kayden Lyles, RS SR

2. Maurice Smith, RS SO

Right Guard

1. Darius Washington, RS SO

2. Emmanuel/Thomas Shrader, RS SO

Right Tackle

1. Bless Harris, RS JR

2. Turnetine/Willis

Biggest Question Mark?

Is there enough depth for this unit to hold up at a consistent level throughout 2022?

Florida State's offensive line wasn't bad last season when Robert Scott, Dillan Gibbons, Maurice Smith, Devontay Love-Taylor, and Darius Washington were all on the field together. However, when injuries limited one of the five or forced someone to the bench, there was a drastic drop-off in the ability that was waiting in the wings.

The Seminoles appear to have potentially overcome that issue this offseason with the addition of four transfers (Lyles, Harris, Emmanuel, Turnetine) alongside four returners (Gibbons, Washington, Scott, and Smith) that started games in 2021. Florida State has eight players on its offensive line who could play significant roles. Maybe more if Shrader stays healthy and the light turns on for Estes, Orr, or Willis.

For the first time during his tenure, it may be legitimately hard for coach Atkins to select a starting five. The majority of the players expected to compete for starting jobs are versatile. For instance, Washington, Scott, and Harris can all play guard or tackle. Emmanuel started games at different positions when he was at Charlotte. Shrader can slot in at guard or center. Washington could play center too. It's a challenge that Atkins will enjoy solving.

Follow the Leader

This is only Dillan Gibbons' second season at Florida State but he's developed into an instrumental player for the Seminoles on and off the field. He didn't allow a sack in 2021 while also doing his part in the running game. Gibbons was an All-ACC honorable mention last season and should build on that during his final collegiate season.

While he's solid on the field, he may be more important to the program off of it. Everyone knows the charity work and lives that Gibbons has changed but he's also the leader of the offensive line. During the spring, the Notre Dame transfer had every player in the room jot down goals and things they wanted to accomplish for the offseason. They even presented the lists to the coaching staff.

Gibbons came to a room that was in flux at the right time for both parties and helped pull everyone together.

Fall Camp Outlook

There will be at least eight to ten players along the offensive line competing for starting spots throughout fall camp. Regardless of who the final five turn out to be, the depth behind them will be just as important in the inevitable event of injuries. Robert Scott (left tackle), Dillan Gibbons (left guard), and Darius Washington (right guard/tackle) seem to have starting spots locked down.

Regardless, Atkins will be looking for the combination that fits together the best. There are a lot of different looks that the Seminoles can go with and that's what makes this process so fun.

There's no debating that the depth has made a marked improvement from where it was in 2021. The offensive line won't be elite but if they can finally just be average, the offense as a whole is primed for a step forward. Outside of the tight end room, every position group on the offense has improved this offseason.

Under the tutelage of Atkins, this unit has a shot to be as good as it has been in nearly a decade.

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook