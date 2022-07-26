FSU Fall Camp Preview: Special teams

Football is finally back as Florida State hits the field for its first practice of the fall on Wednesday. The Seminoles are in a position to compete for a bowl game for the first time since 2019. While the defense is expected to be a strength of the team, special teams could also play a large factor in the result of a few games.

Last year, the kicking game improved in the second half of the year but the return game was nearly non-existent. The Seminoles made multiple additions this offseason that could also impact the special teams unit.

READ MORE: Florida State exploring leaving ACC for new conference

NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. As a whole, the special teams unit might be in the strongest position it's been in since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.

Other fall camp previews:

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Tight Ends

Wide Receivers

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

At the Surface

- Alex Mastromanno, redshirt sophomore

Mastromanno is set to serve as Florida State's starting punter for the third straight year. The punter from down under has booted 93 straight kicks without a touchback. He averaged 42.7 yards per punt in 2021 with a long of 65. Eight of his 61 attempts went farther than 50 yards.

- Ryan Fitzgerald, redshirt sophomore

Fitzgerald grappled with Parker Grothaus for starting duties in 2020 before taking over the role full-time a season ago. After making four of seven attempts while splitting time with Grothaus, Fitzgerald connected on 10 of his 13 kicks in 2021 while knocking in 37/40 extra point tries. The Georgia native went three of five on field goals during his first three games. Following a game-winner against Syracuse, Fitzgerald chipped in seven of his final eight field goal attempts last year.

- James Rosenberry, redshirt junior

Rosenberry was Florida State's primary long snapper in 2021 after transferring from Maryland. A previous relationship with John Papuchis helped guide him to Tallahassee. Fitzgerald went 7/8 on field goals and 25/26 on PATs with Rosenberry as his snapper.

- Garrett Murray, redshirt junior

Murray appeared in the first five games of the season for the Seminoles at long snapper before Rosenberry took over the job full-time. The Tallahassee native will be looking to unseat Rosenberry in a fierce competition this fall.

- Mike Roussos, redshirt senior

Roussos transferred to Florida State as a preferred walk-on after beginning his college career at Columbia in the Ivy League. It's expected that the grad transfer will contribute primarily on special teams, particularly at returner. He totaled 2,393 all-purpose yards while averaging 24.8 yards per kickoff return and 14.6 yards per punt return at Columbia. That production led him to develop into a three-time Ivy League selection. Roussos is the only player in school history to return a kickoff and punt for a touchdown in a single game.

- Keyshawn Helton, redshirt senior

Helton split time with fellow redshirt senior as Florida State's primary punt returner in 2021. He returned a team-high eight punts for 32 yards which equates to an average of four yards per return. There were multiple times where Helton misjudged a kick or let it bounce for a loss of yardage. He'll get a chance to rebound in fall camp.

- Ontaria Wilson, redshirt senior

Wilson wasn't any better than Helton as he also averaged four yards per punt return in seven attempts. One of those attempts came in the final regular season game against Florida where the veteran muffed the punt and the Gators came up with it. Simply put, the Seminoles probably won't turn to either player as a returner unless they don't have another choice.

- Winston Wright Jr, redshirt junior

Wright is a potential option for the Seminole at kick returner and punt returner after showing how dynamic he is at West Virginia. He recorded 50 kickoff returns for 1,236 yards and two touchdowns with the Mountaineers. However, Florida State may choose to play it safe with Wright after he suffered a leg injury during a car crash in the spring. It's unknown if the transfer will be fully available in camp.

- Mycah Pittman, redshirt junior

Pittman has an opportunity to instant make an impact at wide receiver and at punt returner. He averaged 10.1 yards per return, more than double that of Helton/Wilson, on 15 attempts during the 2021 season at Oregon. Pittman returned punts for the Seminoles during the spring and had the crowd's jaws dropping when he simply fair-caught a kick rather than letting it bounce for 20 yards.

- Travis Jay, redshirt sophomore

Jay contributed to the kick return unit last fall and was up and down with his performance. He recorded a career-best 41-yard return to set up a scoring drive against North Carolina. Jay has all of the tools in the world but will need to be more consistent with his approach in 2022.

- Ja'Khi Douglas, redshirt sophomore

Douglas received reps at kick returner in 2021 and was among the players returning kicks in the spring. He's one of the faster players on the team and that was on full display with long catches against Notre Dame and Miami. Will that speed translate to special teams this fall is another question.

- Trey Benson, redshirt sophomore

Benson has the speed and shiftiness to get a look at one of the returner spots. However, it may be smarter to protect the redshirt sophomore for what he provides on the offensive side of the ball.

- Deuce Spann, redshirt sophomore

Spann likely won't be among the top options in the receiving unit this year and he has interesting athletic potential. He has the speed to be a threat as a bigger returner. Think Karlos Williams but probably not as fast.

- Lawrance Toafili, redshirt sophomore

Toafili is another player that can fit in at either returner spot. He has the ability to make plays in the open field, evidenced by the fact that he's one of five players in program history to have a 70+ yard receiving and rushing touchdown in a single season.

- Sam McCall, true freshman

McCall enrolled early in Tallahassee this spring and his competitive nature was instantly recognizable. He returned punts in the spring and in the exhibition game. It wouldn't be surprising if the majority of the former five-star's impact in year one comes on special teams.

Projected two-deep depth chart

Kicker:

1. Ryan Fitgerald, RS SO

Punter:

1. Alex Mastromanno, RS SO

Long Snapper:

1. James Rosenberry, RS JR

2. Garrett Murray, RS JR

Kick Returner:

1. Winston Wright Jr, RS JR/Mikey Roussos, RS SR

2. Travis Jay, RS SO/Ja'Khi Douglas, RS SO/Mycah Pittman, RS JR

Punt Returner:

1. Mycah Pittman, RS JR

2. Roussos/Jay/Douglas/Ontaria Wilson, RS SR

Biggest Question Mark?

Will Fitzgerald keep progressing in the right direction and will the return game finally produce?

Florida State's primary punt-returners in 2021, Keyshawn Helton and Ontaria Wilson, averaged just four yards per return. In the process, they muffed kicks or didn't attempt to field punts at all which resulted in multiple drives beginning in poor field position. That has to change in a big way this fall and it should under Oregon wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman. Last season, Pittman averaged 10.1 yards per return and would've been considered one of the top returners in the country if he participated in more games. This is also a spot where Mike Roussos could get involved.

The kick return unit hasn't been much better due to a variety of blocking, fielding, and vision issues. Winston Wright was the obvious starter prior to the spring but now his availability is uncertain due to a leg injury that he suffered in a car accident. Even if Wright does return, will the Seminoles risk him on special teams? Roussos was brought in to be a returner so it makes sense for him to get a shot here. Outside of that, maybe Pittman, another newcomer, or some old faces get involved.

Fitzgerald made steps in the right direction in 2021 after inconsistencies in 2020, though maybe some of that can be attributed to splitting time with Parker Grothaus. It is very interesting that Fitzgerald went 7/8 on field goals and 25/26 on PATs with Rosenberry as his snapper.

Follow the Leader

It's a little difficult to name a single leader for this unit but it makes sense to roll with the calming presence of Alex Mastromanno. Despite recently beginning his football career, Mastromanno has been making strides and improving at an impressive pace. He may have a little fun with his hair but the Australian knows how to get it done between the lines.

Mastromanno also serves as the primary holder for Fitzgerald and will likely take over as Florida State's kick-off specialist in 2022. The redshirt sophomore was one of the first players to sign with Norvell in 2020 and he's done his part in improving the culture and program since arriving in Tallahassee.

Fall Camp Outlook

Florida State doesn't have to worry much about what it has in Mastromanno, Fitzgerald, or Rosenberry. This fall will be all about finding out who can make an impact at the two returner spots. It's hard to foresee Pittman and Roussos not being involved within the unit somewhere.

Outside of that, it's a bit of a guessing game with the number of options within the room. The coaching staff made sure to work a ton of different players at returner during the spring. It's necessary to have multiple options in the cupboard after what we saw last year.

The Seminoles haven't returned a kickoff for a touchdown since the 2013 national championship game. The last punt return touchdown for the program came against Miami in 2018. That has the potential to change soon.

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook