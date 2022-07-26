FSU Fall Camp Preview: Linebackers

We are just one day away from the start of fall camp for the Florida State Seminoles. Today, NoleGameday dives into one of the most interesting position groups on the team this season. The linebacker core has the potential to produce some of the best on-field play we have seen from this unit in years. Let’s take a deeper look and see what this room has to offer in 2022.

At the surface

- Kalen DeLoach, redshirt junior

The Savannah, Georgia, native made a big jump in his play, especially towards the end of the season. There was a noticeable growth in his game as he became a steady contributor for the 'Noles. He appeared in 12 games, with 11 starts, recording 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception. DeLoach enters fall camp as one of the leaders of this unit and looks to build off his play from last season.

- Tatum Bethune, redshirt junior

Bethune transferred from UCF, where he totaled 185 tackles, 13 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks, and three interceptions for his career. He is coming off his best season and looks to be an immediate contributor to the defense.

The Miami Florida native was coached by new FSU linebacker coach Randy Shannon at UCF and was recently named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award which is given to the best linebacker.

- DJ Lundy, redshirt sophomore

Lundy will begin his third season with the Seminoles and saw action in all 12 games last season. Lundy recorded 69 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one sack. The Ocilla, Georgia native is viewed as a thumper and loves contact. Lundy was able to get his weight down in the spring and he will be another solid option for the Seminoles at linebacker.

- Amari Gainer, redshirt junior

Gainer has been known as a tweener since arriving at FSU. He hasn’t been able to carve out a single role but there have been games where Gainer flashed on the field. The hometown native appeared in 12 games last season with three starts, recording 59 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. Gainer looks to have a bigger impact on the defense for the Noles this season.

- Stephen Dix Jr, redshirt sophomore

Dix played in all 12 games last season, recording 12 tackles and one pass breakup. The Orland,o Florida native had a solid start to his career at FSU during his freshman season but couldn’t crack the lineup as much in 2021. He has some experience and is expected to be a serviceable depth piece for FSU.

- Brendan Gant, redshirt junior

Gant was a four-star athlete from Lakeland Florida and started his career as a safety. Since then, he has moved to linebacker, and it has been an adjustment process. The redshirt junior has good athleticism but is prone to making mistakes on the field. Gant loves contact and with a spring of playing linebacker under his belt, let’s see what it does for his play on the field.

- Omar Graham, true freshman

Graham showed flashes during the spring this year, but I wouldn’t expect to see him on the field much this season. The linebacker room has a decent number of guys who have game experience and know the system. With that said, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Fort Lauderdale product on the field during special teams making an impact.

Projected two-deep depth chart

Mike/Middle

1. Tatum Bethune, RS JR

2. DJ Lundy, RS SO

Will/Weak

1. Kalen DeLoach, RS JR

2. Amari Gainer, RS JR

Sam/Strong

1. Amari Gainer, RS JR

2. Stephen Dix, RS SO

Biggest Question Mark

Florida State ran the 4-2-5 defense a good amount last season. With the addition of Bethune and the return of DeLoach, I believe those are your starters. Most are confident in their abilities to make plays and impact the game at a high level. The question mark is the depth and if either were to be injured, would the drop-off be significant? The pass coverage ability for the linebackers is also a question mark. This has been an ongoing issue for years now and while there have been some improvements, we would like to see the next step taken in that department for the LB core.

Follow the Leader

DeLoach is in a prime position to be the leader on the field and off the field for this unit. He ended the 2021 season on a good note and challenged not only himself but the rest of the room to elevate their games. Bethune could also be a leader at times for this unit. The linebacker core is full of guys who have been here for over two years and they'll all hold one another accountable.

Fall Camp Outlook

There is a lot of reason for optimism about this group. The unit ended the season playing well and continued to improve in the spring.

For the defense to reach its highest potential, it will be pivotal that the linebackers continue to grow and raise their level of play. This is the first season in a while where there is some confidence about the LB core before fall camp. The depth is serviceable, and the starting group is expected to be above average for the first time in years.

