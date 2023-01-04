FSU Safety signs with agency after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft

The New Year began with Florida State star safety Jammie Robinson announcing that he'd be foregoing his final season of collegiate eligibility to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Simply put, there's not much more Robinson could have done to boost his stock at the professional level after spending four seasons split between the Seminoles and South Carolina. He led Florida State in tackles during the past two years.

The Georgia native has already accepted an invitation to attend the 2023 Senior Bowl in February. It's likely that he earns an official invite to the 2023 NFL Combine in the near future as well.

Earlier this week, Robinson signed with Agency 1 Athlete Management Group as he begins preparing for the draft.

Robinson ended off his college career by recording a team-high 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup in Florida State's comeback victory against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. It was the 14th time that he recorded double-digit tackles in a game.

"I always felt like Coach put me in the best position and I just trust in him. I just be committed to whatever they tell me to do, you know what I'm saying," Robinson said after the game. "I'm a team player and I just try to be here for my teammates and try to give it my all and give 110 percent every time I step on the field. That's how I feel about my performance. I just do whatever Coach call. I run a play -- whatever play Coach calls, I'm running it, you feel me. That's how I am. I'm a team guy honestly."

In total, Robinson recorded 318 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 16 pass deflections during his four years in college that were split between South Carolina and Florida State. That included 170 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, and five interceptions with the Seminoles.

It's anticipated that Robinson will be one of the top safety prospects in the draft with the potential to go between the third to sixth round.

