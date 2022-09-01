Game Preview: Florida State vs. LSU

Game Introduction

Florida State (1-0) enters its matchup with LSU following a 47-7 win versus Duquesne on Aug. 27, where the Seminoles rushed for 406 yards.

The group of redshirt sophomore running backs (Trey Benson, Treshaun Ward, and Lawrance Toafili) showcased significant upside, but face tougher competition against the Tigers. Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis has multiple new weapons on the perimeter and likely sees an increase in opportunities (15 pass attempts versus Duquesne) in New Orleans.

The Tigers are led by first-year head coach Brian Kelly, who defeated the Seminoles three times since 2018 while at Notre Dame. Kelly won't announce a starting quarterback until kickoff, but it's between junior quarterback Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and his secondary face off against one of the most heralded wide receivers in the country in junior Kayshon Boutte (38 receptions, 509 yards, nine touchdowns in 2021). Boutte is complimented on the other side of the ball by the Tigers' veteran defensive line, including senior defensive end BJ Ojulari, senior defensive end Ali Gaye and junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy.

Kickoff is Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Seminole Headlines

Battle at the line of scrimmage

Florida State's offensive line allowed one sack and one tackle for loss (TFL) against Duquesne and helped pave the way for the Seminoles' 406-yard rushing performance. However, they'll face one of the strongest defensive lines on their schedule with LSU.

In 2021, Ojulari led the Tigers with seven sacks and was followed closely by sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith with four. Those two combined with Gaye and Roy offer a series of challenges for FSU up front.

Since arriving in 2020, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins has rebuilt the offensive line unit through the transfer portal and recruiting. The left side is highlighted by graduate left guard Dillan Gibbons and redshirt sophomore left tackle Robert Scott and will need to perform all four quarters for Florida State's offense to have success.

Progression of passing attack

Travis and the Seminoles' passing offense didn't show much of their plans in Week Zero, but Travis finished with 207 yards on 11-of-15 passing.

Six different wide receivers caught passes, including redshirt junior wide receiver Mycah Pittman, who tied for a team-high four receptions. He mostly got targets in the short passing game and could be a security blanket for Travis versus LSU.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson had a 51-yard reception, but also dropped a pass and suffered an injury. His 6-foot-7 stature offers Florida State unique opportunities, but his status should be monitored closely.

LSU first-year defensive coordinator Matt House uses a multiple defensive scheme and deploys his secondary in man and zone coverage. He has three transfers at cornerback, including Ohio State transfer and redshirt senior Sevyn Banks.

Burning Questions

How does the secondary matchup versus Boutte?

Even though he appeared in just six games in 2021, Boutte had at least four receptions in each contest. He recorded two 100-yard receiving performances against UCLA (148) and Auburn (127) and was gifted jersey No. 7, which traditionally is awarded to the Tigers' best player.

Fuller has the option of redshirt junior Renardo Green and sophomore cornerback Omarion Cooper, who missed Duquesne due to injury. No matter who takes the first snap at quarterback for the Tigers, it'll be a priority to target Boutte, especially in one-on-one matchups.

Can the Florida State defensive line rack up more sacks?

In a favorable matchup against Duquesne, Florida State only registered one sack, which belonged to redshirt sophomore Jared Verse. Additionally, the 'Noles didn't produce one quarterback pressure.

The interior defensive line was regarded as one of the ACC's best during the preseason because of redshirt junior defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and redshirt senior defensive tackle Robert Cooper, but mostly for their rush defense.

We saw how much different the defense performed with a pass rush last season because of former defensive end Jermaine Johnson II. Sacks never tell the entire story of how much pressure a defensive line creates, but the Seminoles need to prioritize increasing their level of havoc in Week 1.

Forecast

Florida State hasn't defeated a Power-Five program outside the Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC) since beating Florida in 2017. Kelly had a front-row seat to the Seminoles' near upset of Notre Dame in 2021 and is familiar with players like Travis and Robinson, but Florida State's grown since then. LSU is breaking in a new head coach, new coordinators, and a new starting quarterback. Norvell and the Seminoles put the rest of the country on notice with a close win.

Florida State 27, LSU 24

