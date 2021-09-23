GAME PREVIEW: FSU vs. Louisville

The Seminoles look to get revenge (and a W on the board) against the Cardinals after their loss on the road in 2020.

Game Introduction

For the first time since 1976, Florida State is 0-3. After a 35-14 loss against Wake Forest last Saturday, the pressure is mounting on head coach Mike Norvell. If the ‘Noles hope to turn their season around, it will be imperative to have a strong performance in Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend. Treshuan Ward (25 rushes, 169 yards, one touchdown), defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson (28 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and linebacker Amari Gainer (20 tackles) have pieced together solid performances despite the losses piling up.

Following their season opening 43-24 loss to Ole Miss, the Cardinals have won two consecutive games, including last Friday’s 42-35 victory against UCF. In that contest, quarterback Malik Cunningham accumulated 364 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing). Through three games, Cunningham’s primary target has been tight end Marshon Ford (13 receptions, 156 yards, one touchdown). Defensive back Kendrick Duncan leads Louisville in tackles (20).

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m on ESPN2.

Seminole Headlines

Defensive struggles, especially on third down

Wake Forest converted 8-of-18 third downs against FSU. So far this season, Louisville is 16-of-45 on third downs (35.56%). Louisville’s offense is capable of explosive plays, and the ‘Noles have shown vulnerability to deep throws and long runs on third down all season. If the score is close in the second half, FSU’s ability to get off the field on third downs could make or break the game.

Playmakers needing to emerge at wide receiver

Florida State fans know what they have at running back, but the wide receiver position is a little bit more tricky. Ontaria Wilson caught a 65-yard touchdown against Wake Forest, but serves as more of a deep-threat than a consistent guy you can feed targets to. Andrew Parchment has yet to contribute in a major fashion, and Keyshawn Helton has not regained his form before injury. Darion Williamson and Malik McClain are the most inexperienced, but they could be the ‘Noles best shot at contributions on the perimeter. Each possesses a strong build (McClain - 6’4, 201lbs, Williamson - 6’3, 200lbs) that could give Cardinals defensive backs the most fits in one-on-one matchups.

Burning Questions

Do we see Chubba Purdy? If so, how often?

With Jordan Travis’ status in doubt due to injury, redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy could get snaps at quarterback this weekend if Travis is ruled out. In his lone start against NC State in 2020, Purdy went 15-of-23 for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He also gained 54 yards on 12 carries. Norvell had this to say about Purdy in practice earlier this week.

Against the Demon Deacons, McKenzie Milton threw two interceptions and finished with a 2.3 quarterback rating. If Milton continues to struggle, Purdy could provide a spark for the ‘Noles. His mobility outside the pocket and ability to create on his own might not be on the level of Travis, but it's something for Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to work with. Before his pledge to FSU in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Purdy was committed to Louisville.

How does the defense contain Cunningham?

The Cardinals offense is averaging 32 points per game, and coming off 501 total yards against UCF. In his third year as starter, Cunningham looks more comfortable than ever at the helm for head coach Scott Satterfield. He’s not operating without help either, as running back Jalen Mitchell has combined for 164 rushing yards the past two games. Their wide receiver room does not have one dominant option, but multiple players that are short in stature and quick off the line of scrimmage.

In two career starts against FSU, Cunningham has tallied 564 passing yards to go along with four touchdowns and one interception. He’s been held to 45 rushing yards on 24 carries, but has gained one touchdown on the ground. We’ve seen this defense struggle against mobile quarterbacks (Hartman, Zerrick Cooper), so I wouldn’t count out Cunningham giving the Seminoles defense issues early and often. It will be crucial for Johnson, defensive lineman Keir Thomas and the rest of the front seven to stay at home and not over-pursue.

Forecast

The outlook seems bleak for the Seminoles, and an opponent as talented as the Cardinals could throttle FSU. However, these two programs have been a part of some unique games since Louisville joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2014. Additionally, a lot of these players know each other from the Florida high-school football scene, which could add an extra bit of motivation. I would not be surprised if the ‘Noles play their best football of the season.

Louisville 38, Florida State 28

Follow Charleston Bowles on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook