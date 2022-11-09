How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at Syracuse Orange

The Florida State Seminoles have won two straight games and are bowl eligible for the first time in three years. The Seminoles have an opportunity to boost their postseason standing over the final three games of the regular-season after slotting in at No. 23 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Head coach Mike Norvell and his team enter a conference matchup with Syracuse with some legitimate momentum under their belt.

On the flip side, the Orange have dropped three straight games after beginning the year 6-0. There's uncertainty if starting quarterback Garrett Shrader will be able to suit up against the Seminoles while star defensive back Garrett Williams is out for the season. Syracuse still has a capable squad as running back Sean Tucker can get going at any point. With that being said, their offense becomes a lot less dynamic with Carlos Del Rio-Wilson at quarterback.

The Seminoles lead the series against the Orange, 12-2. Florida State has won 12 of the last 13 games against Syracuse with the only loss coming in 2018. Prior to that, the program hadn't dropped a contest against SU since 1966. Last year, FSU walked away with a victory on a field goal as time expired.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange on Saturday night.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Florida State (6-3, 4-3 ACC) at Syracuse (6-3, 3-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 12 at 8:00 p.m. est

Where: Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Dave O'Brien, Analyst Tim Hasselbeck, Reporter Kelsey Riggs

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 108 or 204/App Channel 967

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (-245), Syracuse (+205)

Spread: Florida State -6.5 (-115), Syracuse -6.5 (-105)

Over/Under: Over 51 (-110), Under 51 (-110)

