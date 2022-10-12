How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers

The Florida State Seminoles return home for one of their most highly-anticipated matchups of the season with the No. 4 Clemson Tigers. The Seminoles lost for the second consecutive week on Saturday night but the team is pushing forward on the practice field with the hope to rebound against the Tigers. Clemson has won six straight games to begin the year, including a 31-3 victory at Boston College last weekend.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Clemson Tigers

North Carolina State had a tough defense but Clemson is arguably the top overall unit the Seminoles will play in 2022. Florida State likes to run the ball but the ground game hasn't gotten on track over the last two weeks. The Tigers are ranked second in the country, allowing 63.7 yards on the ground per game. That includes an average of 2.2 yards per carry and two total rushing touchdowns allowed on the season.

The Seminoles lead the series against the Tigers, 20-14. However, Clemson has won six straight meetings, including a 30-20 victory in 2021. Florida State hasn't defeated the Tigers since 2014.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Clemson Tigers on Saturday night.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Florida State (4-2, 2-2 ACC) vs. Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. est

Where: Tallahassee, FL - Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Streaming: ABC, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Chris Fowler, Analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Reporter Holly Rowe

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 138 or 193/App Channel 55

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (+155), Clemson (-175)

Spread: Florida State +3.5 (-109), Clemson -3.5 (-111)

Over/Under: Over 51 (-115), Under 51 (-105)

READ MORE: Florida State blows another halftime lead in Raleigh

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook