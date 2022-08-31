How to Watch and Listen: Florida State vs. LSU

The Florida State Seminoles have a chance to define the course of their season this weekend in New Orleans. Though neither Florida State or LSU enter Sunday night ranked in the top-25, this game could generate the necessary momentum to help propel either team through the early portions of their schedule. The Seminoles opened their 2022 campaign with a 47-7 victory over Duquesne while the Tigers have yet to play a game under new head coach Brian Kelly.

Both teams have talent at the skill positions but this game will likely be decided at the line of scrimmage. LSU is trotting out an entirely new offensive line, including a center that has never played the position and a true freshman at left tackle. Florida State's defensive line will have to take advantage against a revamped offensive line and a new quarterback (Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier).

On the flip side, the Tigers boast a capable defensive line of their own that includes defensive end BJ Ojulari, defensive tackle Maason Smith, defensive tackle, Jaquelin Roy, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, and others. Florida State produced 406 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground against Duquesne. It'll be a lot tougher to find running room against the Tigers.

The Seminoles and Tigers have matched up on the football field nine times with FSU holding a 7-2 edge. Florida State is currently on a four game winning streak in the series but the two programs haven't played one another since 1991. The 'Noles are 14-4 overall in the state of Lousiana, including an 8-2 mark in New Orleans.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and LSU Tigers on Sunday night.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers

Current Records: Florida State (1-0) vs. LSU Tigers (0-0)

Date/Time: Sunday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m. est

Where: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, LA

TV/Streaming: ABC, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Joe Tessitore, Analyst Greg McElroy, Reporter Katie George

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM 81/App Channel 81 and National Broadcast on SiriusXM 80/App Channel 80

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (+135), LSU (-155)

Spread: Florida State +2.5 (+105), LSU (-125)

Over/Under: Over 51.5 (-110), Under 51.5 (-110)

