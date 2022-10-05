How to Watch: Florida State Seminoles at North Carolina State Wolfpack

The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road for a trip to No. 14 North Carolina State later this week. The Seminoles came up short for the first time this season against Wake Forest but will need to regroup quickly ahead of another stout opponent in the Wolfpack. NC State will also be looking to rebound after falling on the road at No. 5 Clemson, 30-20, over the weekend.

The Wolfpack are allowing just 15.4 points per game by a defense that's led by linebacker Drake Thomas and defensive end Davin Vann. Thomas is leading the team with 32 tackles and 2 tackles for loss while Vann has compiled 11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a sack. North Carolina State fields a capable quarterback in veteran Devin Leary (62.8%, 10 TDs, 3 INTs) but the weapons around him haven't been as productive as what was hoped. Redshirt senior wide receiver Thomas Thayer leads the team with 24 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seminoles lead the series against the Wolfpack, 26-15. North Carolina State has won both meetings since Mike Norvell arrived at Florida State and has won four of five in the series overall. This will be quarterback Jordan Travis' first chance to play against the program as he missed the 2021 and 2021 contests.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday night.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Florida State (4-1, 2-1 ACC) at North Carolina State (4-1, 0-1 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 8 at 8:00 p.m. est

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium - Raleigh - NC

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Mike Monaco, Analyst Tim Hasselbeck, Reporter Kelsey Riggs

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 108/XM 201/App Channel 964

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (+140), North Carolina State (-160)

Spread: Florida State +3 (-105), North Carolina State -3 (-115)

Over/Under: Over 51 (-110), Under 51 (-110)

