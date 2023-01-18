Initial Measurements for Florida State's New Additions

Florida State released its 2023-2024 spring roster on Wednesday morning which provided the first look at numbers and initial measurements for the 19 new additions to the program.

Here's a small breakdown on how the additions measured in compared to what they were listed at by their old program or high school recruiting profile. This will be something to monitor throughout the season, especially for the players who recently completed their prep careers that will be stepping into a college strength and conditioning program for the first time.

TE Jaheim Bell - No. 6

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

Bell comes in at essentially the same size that he was listed at in 2022 at South Carolina (6-foot-3, 232-pounds).

WR Hykeem Williams - No. 8

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

Williams is slightly shorter than where he was listed on his recruiting profile but weighed in at ten pounds heavier (6-foot-3, 200-pounds).

QB Brock Glenn - No. 11

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Glenn is 10 pounds heavier than what is listed on his recruiting profile. He'll likely look to add some more weight at FSU.

DT Darrell Jackson - No. 14

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 315 pounds

Jackson has added 15 pounds compared to what he was listed at by Miami for the 2022 season (6-foot-6, 315-pounds). He's grown into a sizable interior defensive lineman that should make an impact out of the gate as long as he earns a waiver.

S Quindarrius Jones - No. 16

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Jones comes in a tad under the weight (6-foot-2, 187-pounds( that was listed on his recruiting profile. He's got a frame that FSU can build up.

DE Gilber Edmond - No. 19

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 245 pounds

Edmond is a little bit smaller than what he was listed at by South Carolina this past season (6-foot-5, 250-pounds). With that being said, it doesn't impact much in the grand scheme of things.

WR Vandrevius Jacobs - No. 20

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 165 pounds

Not much to note for Jacobs as he's just slightly under the weight that was on his recruiting profile (6-foot, 165-pounds). He'll need to bulk up over the next couple of years.

DE Jaden Jones - No. 22

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Jones is smaller than what was his junior college listed him at this past season (6-foot-6, 230-pounds). It makes sense that he's a little lighter since he's on the mend from an ACL injury.

DB Fentrell 'Deuce' Cypress - No. 23

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 175 pounds

Cypress weighs less than what Virginia listed him at in 2022 (6-foot, 184-pounds). He's got a frame that Florida State can work with.

DB KJ Kirkland - No. 24

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 186 pounds

Kirkland is listed at roughly the same measurables that were on his recruiting profile, just slightly smaller (6-foot-1.5, 187-pounds).

LB Demarco Ward - No. 31

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 212 pounds

Ward is about an inch shorter but has gained weight compared to his recruiting profile (6-foot-2, 205-pounds). He was with the team for bowl practices and dressed for the bowl game.

DE Lamont Green Jr. - No. 45

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 206 pounds

Green Jr. has probably the largest discrepancy between Florida State's weigh in and his high school recruiting profile (6-foot-3.5, 228-pounds). He's 22-pounds lighter coming in Tallahassee than expected. His frame is one that FSU's strength staf should be able to work with.

DT Braden Fiske - No. 55

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds

Fiske is listed at exactly the same measurables that Western Michigan had him at in 2022 (6-foot-5, 300-pounds).

OL Jeremiah Byers - No. 63

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 324 pounds

Byers comes in at slightly under the weight that UTEP had him at last season (6-foot-4, 331-pounds).

OL Casey Roddick - No. 70

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds

Roddick is listed at exactly the same measurables that Colorado had him at in 2022 (6-foot-4, 310-pounds).

OL Keiondre Jones - No. 75

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 335 pounds

Jones is the same height but has already dropped a little bit of weight compared to what Auburn listed him at last season (6-foot-3, 340-pounds). The Seminoles are trying to trim up his frame over the offseason so he can fit into an offense that requires a lot of movement from its offensive guards.

OL Lucas Simmons - No. 79

Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 307 pounds

Simmons is officially the tallest player on Florida State's 2023-24 spring roster and has added weight compared to his high school recruiting profile (6-foot-8, 300-pounds). One of the most impressive builds on the entire team.

TE Kyle Morlock - No. 84

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 230 pounds

Morlock is a tab smaller than what he was listed at while at D2 Shorter College (6-foot-7, 245-pounds). It'll be important for the Seminoles to bulk him up throughout the offseason as he transitions to the FBS level. There is plenty for the staff to worth with.

K Tyler Keltner - No. 98

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 172 pounds

Worth noting on as the Seminoles bring in a kicker to compete with Ryan Fitzgerald. Keltner is a little lightler than what East Tennessee State listed him at in 2022 (5-foot-11, 177-pounds).

