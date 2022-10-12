Skip to main content

Jared Verse Added To Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List

Recognition for the standout defensive end.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State defensive end Jared Verse was one of 10 additions to the Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List announced Wednesday.

Verse, who is in his first season at FSU after an FCS All-American career at Albany, leads the ACC with his averages of 0.80 sacks per game and 1.50 tackles for loss per game. His tackles for loss average ranks eighth in the country, and his sacks average is 21st nationally.

Verse has played in five games this season with three starts and recorded 18 tackles, including 7.5 for loss with 4.0 sacks, one quarterback hurry and one blocked kick. The Dayton, Ohio, native was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Florida State’s 24-23 win over LSU in New Orleans, which included 2.5 tackles for loss, with a career-high-tying 2.0 sacks, and a blocked field goal. He also registered 2.5 tackles for loss with 1.0 sack against Wake Forest and is one of two ACC defenders with multiple games of 2.5 tackles for loss this season.

The Bednarik Award is presented to the outstanding defensive player in college football. Verse joins FSU defensive back Jammie Robinson on the watch list. Semifinalists for this year’s award will be announced Nov. 1.

Florida State returns home this weekend to host No. 4 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

