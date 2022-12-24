Jared Verse continues to earn buzz as First-Round prospect in 2023 NFL Draft

There are still players across Florida State's roster that have decisions to make in regard to the 2023 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Seminoles flip four-star safety from Penn State, hold off Miami

Defensive end Jared Verse, safety Jammie Robinson, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, and wide receiver Johnny Wilson have not officially announced their plans for the future. Robinson has been the most vocal of the four about his intentions to pursue a professional career ever since the Seminoles' victory against Florida in the regular-season finale.

After making the move to Florida State from FCS Albany over the offseason, Verse has developed into a breakout star for the Seminoles on defense. That's led to him earning buzz as a potential first-round prospect since early in the fall.

The hype surrounding the edge-rusher has only continued as more scouts and draft experts have reviewed his tape over the last couple of weeks.

On Thursday, Verse made his way into another mock draft as Josh Edwards of CBS Sports projected him to be selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 15 overall selection. That would make him the third edge to go off the board behind Alabama's Will Anderson and Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson.

"While Boye Mafe continues to develop, Seattle adds another pass rusher log to throw on the fire," Edwards wrote. "The Albany transfer has already shown that a step up in competition has not been too much for him already, so there is no reason why he is not ready to take another step."

Verse recorded 41 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and a blocked field goal in 11 games. He ranked second in the ACC in tackles for loss and third in sacks during the regular season despite an injury that knocked him out for the second half against Louisville and the following weekend against Boston College. Verse was named First-Team All-ACC for his standout performance a few weeks ago.

Despite the possibility of being selected at the top of the draft in April, Verse is continuing to evaluate all of his options.

"I'll definitely sit down with the coaches, sit down with a couple of my teammates, figure out where their heads are at, where my head is at. Before I make any big decisions I want to meet with the coaches," Verse said in November. "But being here, I just love it. The whole experience of being here. Having the opportunity to be able to play at the next level, not everybody gets that opportunity. It shows my hard work paid off. It just means a lot to know all that hard work's paying off. I'm definitely going to sit down and think about it."

The Pennsylvania native is set to participate in Florida State's Cheez-It Bowl contest with Oklahoma on Thursday.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook