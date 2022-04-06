Jermaine Johnson predicted to be drafted in Top-15 in NFL Draft

The former 'Nole has a chance to be drafted highly in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus has released their most recent two-round mock draft, and if it holds true, Jermaine Johnson will be a happy man come draft night.

The draft is just a few short weeks away, and this is the time we start to get a true feeling of where players will go in the draft. Jermaine Johnson’s climb up the draft boards has been well documented.

READ MORE: Drew Brees has high expectations for Jameis Winston in 2022

He burst onto the scene with a phenomenal senior season at Florida State, was arguably the best player all week at the Senior Bowl, and he then put up a dominant performance in front of the NFL executives at the NFL combine.

PFF has been high on Jermaine all season, and they think that he’s firmly locked into the first round, with a shot at the top 10. They have him going to the Houston Texans at pick number 13. Here’s what they had to say about the 2021 All-American:

“Johnson was the best player on the field for most of the Senior Bowl practices, impressing scouts so much that he opted out of the final day of practice and the game itself."

"The 6’4”, 259-pound edge defender has over 34-inch arms and the tools to put them into action. He produced multiple pressures in every game he played for Florida State last season and ended the campaign with an 81.0 PFF grade.”

READ MORE: ESPN predicts Florida State to be a surprise team for 2022

Stay tuned to NoleGameday as we track Jermaine’s path to the draft, and of course, how things unfold on what is expected to be a huge day for Johnson on night one of the draft.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook