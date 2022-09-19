Johnny Wilson Named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Johnny Wilson earned the first ACC Wide Receiver of the Week recognition of his career following a highlight-filled game at Louisville, it was announced Monday.

Wilson set single-game career-highs with seven catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns in FSU’s 35-31 win. Both of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, with his first score tying the game and his second proving to be the game-winning points. The play before his first touchdown, Wilson hauled in a career-long 69-yard reception from Tate Rodemaker.

Wilson’s 149 receiving yards against the Cardinals are the most by an ACC receiver this season. He leads the team with 11 catches for 260 yards and is tied for the team high with two receiving touchdowns. His average of 23.6 yards per reception ranks fifth nationally this season.

Florida State has earned four conference player of the week recognitions so far this season. Following the 24-23 win over LSU, Ontaria Wilson was the ACC’s Wide Receiver of the Week, Jared Verse was the Defensive Lineman of the Week and Shyheim Brown earned Specialist of the Week nod after blocking the potential game-tying PAT on the last play of the game.

The Seminoles return to Doak Campbell Stadium this week as they host Boston College at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

