Former Florida State wide receiver transferring to fellow ACC program

The transfer will compete against the Seminoles on the field in 2022.

The May 1 deadline for underclassmen to enter the transfer portal to retain their playing eligibility for the 2022 season has passed. Now, expect schools across the country to turn up the heat on the available talent in the portal to fill out their remaining roster spots prior to the fall. Florida State currently has 80 of its 85 scholarships allocated and the coaching staff could still technically add up to seven players if the opportunity presents itself.

Former receiver D'Marcus Adams entered the transfer portal in December. After failing to land with a school during the spring, Adams announced on Friday that he was verbally committing to Syracuse. He's scheduled to officially visit the Orange later this month.

The Florida native spent the past two seasons at Florida Atlantic under his former head coach at Florida State, Willie Taggart. Adams transferred away from the Seminoles during the middle of the 2019 season.

Adams struggled to make an impact with the Owls in 2020, failing to record a catch despite appearing in seven games. Leading up to last fall, Adams took reps at cornerback before making the move back to wide receiver prior to the season-opener. On the year, he caught three passes for 95 yards. The majority of that production, two catches for 85 yards, including a 46-yard grab, came against Florida in FAU's first game. He pulled down a nine-yard catch the following week before compiling no catches for the final eight games he played in.

With his role reduced in the offense, Adams' primary contributions were on special teams for the Owls. He was the starting kick returner for the first five games of the year, compiling 10 returns for 236 yards (23.6 YPR).

The 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver originally signed with Florida State as a member of the 2018 class. He committed to the program in the summer before former head coach Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M. Despite the coaching change, he remained steadfast in his pledge when Taggart took the reins.

Adams redshirted during his true freshman season while working with the scout team. After failing to make an impact early in 2019, he chose to transfer from the program during the middle of the season.

It's expected that Adams will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with Syracuse. This will be his third school in three years.

His move to the Orange also means Florida State will have an old friend on the schedule in 2022. The Seminoles will travel to New York towards the end of the season on November 12.

