Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles are looking to continue their winning ways this weekend with Boston College visiting Tallahassee. The Eagles won their first game of the season this past weekend against Maine and after a slow start, a win over the Seminoles would put a spark in this football team.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, others during Monday presser

Let’s dive into three key matchups that will play a factor in Saturday's outcome.

1. Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers vs. FSU defensive backs

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers decided to return for his senior season and not declare for the NFL draft. Flowers has started off the season slowly, but he still has big-play capabilities. The Seminoles will need to keep an eye on the Fort Lauderdale product every time he steps on the field. Last year, Flowers caught three passes for 92 yards and one touchdown against FSU. So far this season, the senior has caught 22 passes for 285 yards and reached the end zone three times.

Zay Flowers is the most dynamic player on the Eagles' offense and even though the Seminoles' defensive backs have had an up-and-down start to the season this will present another test for the secondary. Expect defensive backs Omarion Cooper, Renardo Green, and slot corner Kevin Knowles to all have their chance of making life tough for the wide receiver on Saturday.

2. Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku vs. Seminoles offensive tackles

Defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku made his presence known against Maine, totaling one sack and five total tackles. The sophomore from Williamston, New Jersey has recorded two sacks on the season and forced two fumbles, making an emphasis to continue to improve each game. Ezeiruaku could possibly be going up against FSU's backup tackles, Darius Washington and Jazston Turnetine, this weekend due to injuries to Robert Scott on Friday, and Bless Harris earlier in the season.

Both backup tackles did a decent job against Louisville and that will need to continue especially with uncertainty at the quarterback position for the 'Noles. Boston College has a total of eight sacks this season and with Ezeiruaku leading the way, expect the Eagles' defensive line to make an emphasis on disrupting the pocket for whoever is at the helm for FSU.

3. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec vs. Seminoles defense

The senior from Pittsburgh is having a rough start to the season but is still a threat to have a breakout game. Jurkovec in the past has been a threat through the air and on the ground but hasn’t been as effective running this year. The Eagles are thin on the offensive line like the Seminoles with three expected starters for Boston College out this weekend. The constant changes up front have affected Jurkovec in the passing game and opposing teams have sacked the QB 12 times.

Through three games, Jurkovec has thrown for 738 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He developed good chemistry with graduate tight end George Takacs against Maine, and we already know about his favorite target, Zay Flowers. The Seminoles' defensive line has also had a few injuries up front, but it will be key once again for the front four to get pressure and make things difficult for Jurkovec.

Even though he hasn’t run much this season, you don’t want this to be the first game that he makes plays with his legs. I expect the 'Noles defensive line to get after Jurkovec and sack the QB at least 4 times.

While the Seminoles are heavy favorites to win Saturday, you don’t want to take this Boston College team for granted. The Eagles have capable guys on both sides of the ball who can make plays and make this a game if given the opportunity. Boston College will face Florida State on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. eastern on the ACC Network.

READ MORE: Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook