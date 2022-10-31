Kickoff time announced for Florida State's road matchup with Syracuse

The Seminoles ended their losing streak with a 41-16 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday. It wasn't always perfect but Florida State held off a less-talented opponent to secure a win - that's growth. That leaves four more regular-season games to take care of business.

The team is entering an important stretch with its next two contests falling on the road. FSU will travel to Miami for a rivalry game this weekend before clashing with Syracuse up north next Saturday.

Last season, the Seminoles defeated the Orange, 33-30. Florida State led 30-20 in the final frame before a response from Syracuse to tie things up. Quarterback Jordan Travis moved the offense downfield with runs of 33 and 25 yards to set kicker Ryan Fitzgerald up for the game-winning kick.

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during the weekend of Saturday, November 12. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between Florida State and Syracuse will kick off at 8:00 p.m. eastern on the ACC Network.

Another night game for the Seminoles, the eighth through ten games (Wake Forest was at 3:30, Georgia Tech was at noon).

Florida State is set to take on Miami at 7:30 this weekend while Syracuse will travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. The Orange are trying to avoid a three-game losing streak after beginning the year 6-0.





