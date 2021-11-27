LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

NoleGameday is inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to provide LIVE updates throughout the afternoon.

The Florida State Seminoles will play their final game of the regular season on the road against the Florida Gators. The Seminoles are set for a showdown in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a Gators team that is also battling for bowl eligibility. Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen over the weekend and will be led by interim coach Greg Knox on senior day. The winner of this game will send the other home for the offseason.

We'll be looking out for a couple of different things pregame. On Florida State's side, we'll be monitoring the status of players such as wide receiver Keyshawn Helton, offensive tackle Darius Washington, and defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson, among others. There have been rumors that Florida starting quarterback Emory Jones could be out for the game. We should have an answer on that prior to the noon kickoff.

The weather projects to be beautiful in Gainesville this afternoon. It's projected to be 60 degrees at kickoff, partly cloudy, with no rain in sight.

NoleGameday is on-site to provide live updates throughout the day on NoleGameday.com and our Twitter.

PREGAME:

- Players from both teams are out on the field stretching and getting in some early warmup work.

- Keyshawn Helton is fully dressed out and warming up.

- The quarterbacks just took the field. All three scholarship quarterbacks (Jordan Travis, McKenzie Milton, Tate Rodemaker) are throwing passes.

- The majority of the offense just ran on the field. Offensive tackle Darius Washington is in full pads and looks ready to go after being injured against Boston College.

- Both teams have their full rosters out on the field. Florida is in all blue with orange helmets. Florida State is in its traditional road whites with gold pants.

- The Marching Chiefs are getting ready across the stadium.

- Helton is running routes during pregame. It looks like he'll be back this afternoon.

- Defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson is also in full pads and seems to be ok after being carted off against the Eagles last week.

- After rumors that he was unavailable to play, Emory Jones will start for the Florida Gators at quarterback.

