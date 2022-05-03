Mike Norvell: 7-to-10 newcomers could join Florida State this summer

The ‘Noles are expected to add a handful or more players over the next couple of months.

South Florida legend Larry Bluestein hosted Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on the South Florida High School Sports Radio program Monday. Amongst the litany of topics discussed was the news that FSU is not done adding players to the roster for the 2022 season.

Florida State has been one of the most active programs with the NCAA transfer portal as they look to add experienced talent to a young roster looking to win now.

Coach Norvell addressed the roster on Larry Bluestein’s radio show, giving a small glimpse into more roster changes coming.

"There will probably be anywhere between 7-to-10 newcomers that join throughout the course of the summer," Norvell said. "But to be able to have that many guys that were able to go through the entire offseason and spring practice, it was invaluable for the different things that they were able to learn and just the steps that were taken as a team-building that continuity and that camaraderie of building those relationships coupled with all of the experience that we have returning."

FSU has five 2022 signees left to join the roster. Offensive linemen Julian Armella, Que’Shon Sapp, and Jaylen Early, and tight end Jarrell Powers are set to arrive sometime over the next several weeks.

One of the best players in the class, Antavious Woody, is a wildcard. He didn’t sign in February due to academics. If he can become eligible for the fall that would be a coup and would put FSU at 82 scholarships.

Florida State’s staff still believes Destyn Hill, the top signee of the 2021 class, will arrive in the summer. That would put FSU at 83 scholarships, but the likelihood of both Woody and Hill joining the team in the summer is small.

We can assume that FSU will be sitting at 82 scholarships once signees arrive. That leaves FSU with three spots if no one else leaves the program.

With needs at the offensive line, defensive end, and possibly tight end, it will be interesting to see who the staff chases to follow those last few roster spots.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday as we track the ‘Noles pursuit in the transfer portal.

