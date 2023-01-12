Mike Norvell comments on addition of former South Carolina DE Gilber Edmond

Florida State has added defensive lineman Gilber Edmond to its 2023 signing class, it was announced Thursday. The Fort Pierce, Florida, native and transfer from South Carolina is the 26th announced member of FSU’s class.

“Gilber is a great addition to our program, and we are happy to welcome him back home to the state of Florida,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “He is a productive playmaker whose abilities are evident as soon as you turn on the tape. He brings tremendous potential and will be a great complement to the guys in our room while helping build championship-level competition and depth along the defensive line.”

Gilber Edmond | DL | 6-5 | 250 | Fort Pierce, Fla. | Westwood High School/South Carolina

Rated as No. 3 edge player in portal and No. 39 overall transfer prospect by 247Sports…ranked 24th nationally among transfers by Rivals…appeared in 21 games in three seasons at South Carolina…recorded 44 tackles, including 9.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks…played all 12 games in regular season and made 10 starts his redshirt sophomore season in 2022…recorded 39 tackles, 9.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, and nine quarterback hurries…registered career-high seven tackles with 1.0 sack in 24-14 victory at No. 13 Kentucky…made career-high and team-best 2.5 tackles for loss in 56-20 win vs. Charlotte…appeared in three games in 2021, making three tackles with 0.5 for loss…saw action in two games while redshirting in 2020 and registered two tackles…rated 71st at his position and 186th overall from Florida in Class of 2020…helped lead Westwood to 6A district title after making 80 tackles, including 22.0 for loss with 17.0 sacks, four fumble recoveries and one interception his senior season…earned all-area recognition and was finalist for TCPalm Defensive Player of the Year…played wide receiver before moving to defensive end his senior year…also competed in track and field for Panthers and set school record in 110-meter hurdles.

