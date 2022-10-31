Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Fabien Lovett, Jazston Turnetine, and Treshaun Ward

Florida State is entering the final third of its regular season and the Seminoles are as healthy as they've been in quite some time. The week off following a physical three games against Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and Clemson has clearly done the team some good.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's decisive victory over Georgia Tech

Star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and running back CJ Campbell were among the Seminoles to return for FSU in its 41-16 win over Georgia Tech. The contest marked Campbell's college debut and Lovett's first appearance since week 1.

On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell opened up Miami week with his regular Monday press conference. Norvell provided updates on three starters; Lovett, offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine, and running back Treshaun Ward.

In game action for the first time since Florida State's victory against LSU, the Mississippi native played the most snaps of any interior defensive lineman (25). Lovett was credited with one tackle as the Seminoles held the Yellow Jackets to 24 yards of total offense in the first half.

"Fabien came out really well. To be honest, there in the game, he actually had his other foot -- had a big toe got stepped on, so he wasn't real comfortable. But it wasn't anything to do with his injury that he was coming off of," Norvell said on Monday. "It's good, and I saw him yesterday, and he was walking a little gingerly on the other toe. But we kind of just smiled like all right, let's go get it. But he's going to be great going into this week."

Starting right tackle Jazston Turnetine exited the contest late in the second quarter and was unable to return to the game. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore Darius Washington, who ended up playing 61 snaps. The Seminoles are going to see how he progresses throughout the upcoming week.

"Just with Jaz and coming out of the game, we'll see how he progresses through the week," Norvell said.

The Seminoles have been without starting running back Treshaun Ward for the last two contests since he was injured in the first half against North Carolina State. While the offense hasn't missed a beat, Ward's presence gives Florida State another weapon to work with.

The former walk-on is still among the ACC leaders with 72 rushes for 488 yards and three touchdowns. There's optimism he'll be back when the Seminoles face off with the Hurricanes this weekend.

"Then Treshaun, he was more active yesterday. We're expecting him to hopefully be available," Norvell said. "He did a lot there on Friday, just wasn't ready to play in the game. We'll see where he goes throughout the course of the week and any other guys that -- we didn't really have anything big picture. But we'll see how it all goes through this week."

Florida State is just one victory away from qualifying for the postseason for the first time in Norvell's tenure.

The Seminoles return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 on ABC to take on Miami.

READ MORE: Full comments from Mike Norvell following Florida State's dominant win against Georgia Tech

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook