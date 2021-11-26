NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State at Florida

One win sits between Florida State and the program earning a bowl appearance after starting out the season 0-4. The Seminoles will travel to Gainesville on Saturday afternoon to take on a Florida team that's in the same scenario. FSU has won two straight games with its back against the wall and will need to do the same thing this weekend. A victory would secure the program its first "state title" since 2016.

On the other hand, the Gators have lost four of their past five games. An overtime defeat over the weekend resulted in head coach Dan Mullen being fired. It remains to be seen if starting quarterback Emory Jones will be available for the contest. Jones was injured during practice this week but might still be able to play. He will probably be a game-time decision.

This will be head coach Mike Norvell's first opportunity to face off with the Gators. These two programs did not match up in 2020 due to COVID-19 scheduling restrictions. Florida has won the last two games in the series though the Seminoles did win on the road in 2017.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions for Florida State at Florida.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

It's not crazy if it works. I've picked Florida State to lose against Syracuse, North Carolina, Miami, and Boston College and the Seminoles have won all four of those games. I feel like it's best for me to continue sacrificing my record for the team. This could wind up being a pretty good game.

Regardless of how Florida is feeling, this is a rivalry. This contest will mean one program will have bragging rights for the next year and send the other one home. Florida State needs to come out and try to get business taken care of early. If not, we'll have a fight to the finish.

Season record: 5-6

Florida 28, Florida State 24

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

I’m excited for this game. This will be my first time in the Swamp since 2013 when the ‘Noles and Kelvin Benjamin obliterated the Gators.

This team keeps improving every week and on the other side in Gainesville, there’s a steep decline happening. I think if Florida State can show up like they have the last two weeks, they’ll be just fine.

There’s a chance they can put this away in the first half if they really want to. I don’t think that UF's team will want to fight anymore after what they’ve gone through this season. Anthony Richardson, Emory Jones, both quarterbacks playing, I don’t care. Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas, and the defensive line are still on the other side of the ball and that’s that.

FSU snaps UF’s winning streak against the ‘Noles this Saturday. See you in Hogtown.

Season record: 8-3

Florida State 35, Florida 17

Nate Greer (@NateGreer26)

I don’t know what to expect from this UF team. Still think FSU has a marked advantage running and that’s the tale of the game. If UF quits it gets ugly.

Season record: 4-7

Florida State 31, Florida 17

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

As much as I want to reverse jinx us, I cannot force myself to pick Florida to win anything, I just can't. And really that’s more important than any analysis I could bring.

Season record: 5-6

Florida State 28, Florida 24

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

One team is trending upward, while the other is trending down. Even though the game is in Gainesville, I don’t think the atmosphere will cause much of an issue for Norvell and company. In his first career game coaching against the Gators, I believe Norvell has the Seminoles prepared from the jump. Florida will have its handful of big plays, especially with Richardson at the helm, but the ‘Noles defense plays with more physicality for the entire game.

The Seminoles complete the sweep of the state and capture the elusive sixth win.

Season record: 8-3

Florida State 31, Florida 27

Noah Jahn (@NoahJahn05)

Travis, Corbin, and Ward are unstoppable. 'Noles roll over a team that quits. We’re going bowling.

Season record: 4-7

Florida State 35, Florida 17

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Ima stick with the losing formula.

Season record: 4-7

Florida 28, Florida State 24

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

Florida has had a lot of chaos going on this week think that affects them big time.

Season record: 5-6

Florida State 31, Florida 10

Consensus: Florida State (6-2)

