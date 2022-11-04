NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes

Florida State (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is entering the final third of its season with some momentum after taking down Georgia Tech last weekend. The Seminoles travel to face a Miami Hurricanes team that has disappointed compared to its preseason expectations under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal (4-4, 2-2 ACC).

The Hurricanes have lost four of their last six games and are dealing with a couple of injuries - including an upper-body injury that has starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's status in question. Cristobal has stated that the team is preparing Van Dyke, backup quarterback Jake Garcia, and true freshman Jacurri Brown to play on Saturday. Garcia started in Miami's 14-12 victory in four overtimes against Virginia last weekend. He completed 15/29 passes for 125 yards.

The rushing success on both sides could dictate the way that this game turns out. Miami is averaging 184 yards rushing in its four wins. That number drops to just 81.3 yards in four losses. Defensively, the Hurricanes limit opponents to an average of 78.5 rushing yards with one total touchdown in wins and 146 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns in losses.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Seminoles take on the Hurricanes.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

I had this game predicted as loss coming into the year but it's been a little shocking to see just how drastically the wheels have fallen off for Miami. Losses to Middle Tennessee State and Duke are bad enough but the Hurricanes didn't even have a shot of winning either of those games. Despite what the stats say, this just doesn't appear to be a very good football team.

Things get even worse for Miami if Tyler Van Dyke is unable to suit up. The redshirt sophomore was finally getting into a rhythm before going down a weeks ago. The drop-off if Jake Garcia or Jacurri Brown have to enter the game is significant. It doesn't help that the Hurricanes have had injuries and struggles across the offensive line.

Anything goes in a rivalry game and the records have to essentially be tossed out the window. However, the Seminoles have some momentum coming into this game while the Hurricanes were unable to muster a single touchdown against Virginia last weekend.

With things trending towards Van Dyke not playing, I think it might be a little slow early while Florida State and Miami trade a few punches. It wouldn't surprise me if the Seminoles dominate in this one.

Season Prediction Record: 6-2

Florida State 34, Miami 10

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

Florida State will be fielding one of its healthiest teams on Saturday with numerous starters making their comeback including starting running back Treshaun Ward. The running game has already been a menace to defenses for FSU this season but with having Ward back, the power trio gets even better. If all fails on air for Jordan Travis and Mike Norvell, look for the Seminoles to find a groove on the ground.

Defensively I think you'll see a lot of last year's game plan. Adam Fuller and the defense will send pressure and a lot of it. If Tyler Van Dyke doesn't play on Saturday for the Hurricanes and Jake Garcia is the go-to quarterback, I think it's going to be a long night for Miami. I think this is going to be a Jared Verse and Fabien Lovett show, so get your popcorn ready.

I don't think this is a close game going into the fourth quarter.

Season Prediction Record: 7-1

Florida State 31, Miami 13

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

Should be a good matchup between Florida State’s great running attack, averaging well over 5 yards per carry, against Miami’s front 7, who is only allowing 3.4 yards per carry. I just don’t think Miami’s offense is going to be able to do anything. Really depends on the availability of Tyler Van Dyke. FSU should win either way, but he’d keep it more competitive.

Season Prediction Record: 5-3

If TVD plays, FSU 31 Miami 21

If TVD doesn’t play, FSU 38 Miami 13

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

Florida State coach Mike Norvell received tons of credit nationwide after FSU’s 4-0 start, but the program failed to capitalize on its momentum with three straight losses to ranked, divisional opponents.

Meanwhile, Miami is in danger of dropping below .500. Despite their record, head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes want to prove the state runs through south Florida.

Emotions will be at a season high, but redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis takes advantage of Miami’s defense and the ‘Noles defense remains disciplined enough in key moments of the game to get the win. FSU’s hopes of sweeping the state for the first time since 2016 remain alive.

Season Prediction Record: 6-2

Florida State 31, Miami 20

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

One of the most historic rivalries in all of college sports starts another chapter this Saturday. Miami so far this season has been viewed as a disappointment compared to the off-season hype. FSU currently sits at 5-3 and a win over rival Miami will also help in recruiting.

I expect FSU to lock in more so than they did against GA Tech for a noon kick. Nothing would be sweeter than to win and gain bowl eligibility while doing so against your rival.

Season Prediction Record: 7-1

Florida State 34, Miami 21

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

Miami has had its obvious problems this year and with uncertainty at QB this should not be a game where FSU loses. With that being said, this game is one of the biggest rivalries in college football and that usually results in a close contest. I like the 'Noles by a touchdown as they travel to Miami.

Season Prediction Record: 6-2

Florida State 27, Miami 10

Jon Conahan (@JonConahan)

Florida State vs. Miami. What more can we ask for? I love the Seminoles to continue building and get a much-needed win against Miami. This should be a good one, but ultimately, FSU gets the win.

Season Prediction Record: 6-2

Florida State 31, Miami 17

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

FSU will dominate the 'Canes the whole game.

Season Prediction Record: 5-3

Florida State 42, Miami 17

CONSENSUS: Florida State (8-0)

