NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles at Syracuse Orange

Florida State (6-3, 4-3 ACC) has three games remaining in its regular-season and the team has already qualified for its first postseason appearance since 2019. The Seminoles, who jumped back into the polls at No. 23, are headed up north to take on the Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-3 ACC) in their final true road game of the season.

The Orange have dropped three straight games after beginning the season 6-0. Syracuse held a 21-7 advantage against Clemson in Death Valley in the second half last month. Since then, the season has gone off the rails slightly as the team has been dealt multiple injuries to key players - including starting quarterback Garrett Shrader. The veteran was unable to play last weekend against Pittsburgh but might try to give it a go during the program's last home game of 2022.

It will really depend on what version of Syracuse shows up. The team has allowed an average of 233.3 yards on the ground during the losing streak. That could very well be the difference with Florida State's trio of capable running backs in Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili. Cuse surrendered five touchdowns on the ground in their first five games and eight in the last three.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Seminoles take on the Orange.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

I was worried about this game around the halfway mark of the season when Syracuse jumped out to a 6-0 start. However, injuries and inconsistencies have really popped up over the last couple of weeks. There's a huge different in the capability of starting quarterback Garrett Shrader and backup Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. If Shrader can't play or is limited, I'm not confident the Orange will get much going offensively.

This really feels like a matchup of two teams that are moving in opposite directions. Florida State is as healthy as it has been since week 1 with star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett back and starting running back Treshaun Ward expected to return against Syracuse. On the other side, the Orange are simply beat up and missing impact players during the stretch run of the year.

With that being said, Dino Babers always finds a way to keep things closer than expected. It wouldn't surprise me if this one comes down to the wire just like 2021. It also wouldn't surprise me if the Seminoles build some breathing room in a tighter than anticipated road affair.

Season Prediction Record: 7-2

Florida State 31, Syracuse 17

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This one to me comes down to health for both teams. Right now Syracuse is struggling whereas, on the other side, Florida State's health is only improving. A whole 180 in trajectories for both teams going into this game. Dino Babers starting quarterback, Garrett Shrader, is questionable with this game which impacts the offensive play immensely. In the backfield, Sean Tucker is a highly talented running back in the ACC but doesn't seem to be fully healthy.

The Seminoles I think in this game are going to dominate in the trenches. Syracuse has an offensive line that has played poorly in the last couple of weeks and on the other side, FSU should be favored to win and block well up front. If FSU gets the ground game going which they've found success to do throughout the season, I think this game is managed by Mike Norvell and Jordan Travis all throughout the night.

Season Prediction Record: 8-1

Florida State 34, Syracuse 14

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

Dino Babers seems to play FSU close, maybe I’m wrong. I think this is going to be a little closer than expected, with FSU’s running game eventually taking over down the end. This is mainly thinking that QB Schrader ends up playing and healthy. If he’s not, this should be a blowout.

Season Prediction Record: 6-3

Florida State 31, Syracuse 27

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

It’s Senior Day for Syracuse and the final home game for many seniors. Regardless of who starts at quarterback, the Seminoles should be prepared for four quarters of effort and scrappiness from the Orange. Even though they’ve slipped as of late, there is a reason Syracuse started 6-0.he win.

FSU’s hopes of sweeping the state for the first time since 2016 remain alive.

Season Prediction Record: 7-2

Florida State 30, Syracuse 17

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

After an impressive performance against Miami, Florida State looks to keep its winning streak alive versus Syracuse this week. This is the healthiest FSU has been since week 1 of the season and Syracuse has a lot of injury concerns especially at quarterback. Sean Tucker is a great running back but if Shrader isn’t ready to go I can’t see this game being competitive. If he is able to play I give the Orange a better chance of winning.

Either way, I like the Seminoles in this matchup. They are playing well in all three phases of the game and with all the latest injuries the Orange have had to face as of late, I don’t think they have enough firepower to compete right now.

Season Prediction Record: 8-1

Florida State 28, Syracuse 13

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

My prediction favors the 'Noles by double digits if Syracuse quarterback Garret Shrader does not play. FSU has a lot of momentum as they play the Orange.

Season Prediction Record: 7-2

Florida State 24, Syracuse 14

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

The 'Noles are hot right now and I believe they will continue to stay hot.

Season Prediction Record: 6-3

Florida State 35, Syracuse 17

Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)

Man, has it been a wild season of college football. I don't know about you, but this has been the most fun college football season in recent memory. Wild upsets; blowout victories; surprising heroes; less than surprising coaching changes (I'm looking at you Nebraska). Long story short, this season has had it all. Not to mention, the current CFP Rankings have some new faces in the mix for the top four spots. On the home front, Florida State has had a surprising season themselves with a victory over a top-10 LSU and a blowout victory over bitter rival, Miami. Some in the national media would have had you believe that this was going to be a Seminole team in the final days of the Mike novel area. They had you asking yourself, Where is this team going to find 6 wins? To which I'll say, "Found them." For the first time in three years, this program is headed to postseason football. What an exciting season it has been, indeed, but all good things must come to an end. If you're like me, you see what's on the horizon: just a few weeks left of college football, and then it's back to the seemingly endless abyss of the offseason. Not to fret, however, because Florida State has 3 more games left to play and that begins with a matchup against a surprisingly formidable Syracuse team.

Prior to the kickoff of the 2022 season, no one gave the Syracuse Orange much of a chance. Many expected the Orange to struggle, predicting the program to finish at the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Head Coach Dino Babers and the Orange had other ideas. Syracuse opened the season with six straight wins with victories over NC State, Louisville, and Purdue (to name a few). At one point, 'Cuse found themselves in the top 25 and in contention for an ACC divisional title. Quarterback Garrett Shrader has been the catalyst for their enhanced play, accumulating 1,636 passing yards and 14 touchdowns and leading the offense to roughly 370 total yards and 30 points per game, thus far. Most notably, the Orange have held their opponents to an average of 18.4 points per game, and that includes the likes of Clemson, Pitt, and Notre Dame. However, the Orange have struggled in recent weeks having dropped three straight losses, and the number may shine a light as to why. Syracuse has been exceptional at passing the ball this season, but without their starting quarterback they just aren't the same. The run game has been a hindrance for them, averaging just 149 yards per game on the ground. Put simply, defenses that have limited Garrett Shrader, or haven't had to face him at all, have found success. Heading into this next matchup against the Seminoles, the availability of Syracuse's leading man is still up in the air, and a healthy Florida State defense, led by Jared Verse, will have to capitalize on that if they wish to exit the Dome with a win.

Florida State, on the other hand, is a team that is trending in a positive direction after having dropped three straight losses earlier in the season. Since their losing streak, the Seminoles have put up two, high-scoring offensive performances, and their defense has been absolutely forbidding. In the last two games, the Seminole defense has given up a total of 19 points. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has received a lot of criticism over the years, but his squad has answered the call all season long. They've limited offenses to just 308.4 yards of offense per game and 19.8 points per game. Florida State's offense has also answered the call with stellar play not only from quarterback Jordan Travis, who ranks in the top 3 of PFF graded quarterbacks, and the entirety of the running back corps. Of course, you can't forget the breakout season wide receiver Johnny Wilson, who is currently nearing 700 yards receiving on the season. What's more, the Seminoles haven't been reliant on one facet of the offense over the other. Instead, the numbers show a balanced attack, which is evident in their ability to keep defenses guessing and on their toes.

Florida State is trending in the right direction, but their upcoming matchup with the Syracuse Orange is not to be overlooked. Whether or not Garrett Shrader starts, the Seminole defense is going to have to continue getting pressure in the backfield. With the talents of Cooper, Verse, Lovett, and the emergence of Payton, that shouldn't be too difficult. Of course, and I know I'm sounding like a broken record at this point in the season, but the Florida State offense has to maintain its consistency. It is imperative that the run game finds its footing early and remains a threat throughout, whether it comes from Benson, Ward, or Toafili. FSU presents an even bigger threat when it's able to take the top off of defenses and bust defenses wide open with explosive plays. That's where Jordan Travis comes in. If Travis can continue playing at a high level, there are very few defenses that can keep up with the 'Noles. Personally, I'd love to see more of D.J. Lundy at fullback.

The spread has this one close (-7 in favor of Florida State) and ESPN's FPI has just 55.6% in FSU's favor. By all accounts, this is sure to be a close contest down to the wire. Earlier this season, I bought into the hype of a win streak and predicted the 'Noles to win over Wake Forest. It still serves as my only incorrect prediction. This game has a very similar vibe, but I'm going to buy into the hype once again. I think this Florida State team, now healthy and playing some inspired football, is going to come out striking. I like the Seminole defense to shut down the Syracuse run and force the Orange into a one-dimensional attack. On offense, I think the variety of playcalling will allow the 'Noles to break off some explosive plays. Things may get close down the stretch, but the Seminoles find a way to outlast the Orange and leave with a win.

Season Prediction Record: 6-1

Florida State 34, Syracuse 28

CONSENSUS: Florida State (8-0)

