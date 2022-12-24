Oklahoma missing multiple impact players on both sides of the ball against Florida State

Only five more days are remaining until the Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners face off in the Cheez-It Bowl. The multiple weeks off since the conclusion of the regular season has been vital for the Seminoles. The team has been able to focus on the development of younger players with extra practice time while giving veterans crucial breaks to heal up.

Maybe even just as important, the Seminoles have yet to lose a starter to the 2023 NFL Draft. Players such as safety Jammie Robinson, defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, and wide receiver Johnny Wilson are debating their futures but plan to play in the bowl game.

The same cannot be said for the Sooners, who have been depleted by a combination of opt-outs and transfers.

One of their top offensive weapons, running back Eric Gray has chosen to sit out of the Cheez-It Bowl to focus on the draft. He led the team in rushing with 213 carries for 1,366 yards (6.4 YPC), and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 33 passes for 229 yards and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

Without Gray, Oklahoma will turn to true freshman running back Jovantae Barnes and redshirt junior Marcus Major. Barnes recorded 89 attempts for 411 yards (4.6 YPC) and four touchdowns while Major totaled 56 carries for 227 (4.1 YPC) and four scores.

The Sooners will also be missing both of their starting offensive tackles. Left tackle Anton Harris and right tackle Wanya Morris opted out to focus on their professional futures. Harris was a first-team All-Big 12 selection while Morris was a second-team All-Big 12 selection. In their place, freshman Jacob Sexton takes over at left tackle and redshirt sophomore Tyler Guyton will get the start at right tackle. The contest against the Seminoles will be the first start of Sexton's college career.

On the other side of the ball, redshirt junior defensive tackle Jalen Redmond recently declared for the NFL Draft. Redmond appeared in all 12 games and started the final eight games of the season, recording 23 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 4 pass breakups, and seven quarterback hurries. Redshirt senior Jordan Kelley will take up the majority of the open snaps after totaling 21 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during the regular season.

There are also multiple reserves who have decided to transfer and not remain with Oklahoma through the bowl game. True freshman quarterback Nick Evers spent most of the season on the bench, only appearing in one game. He's no longer on the roster but starter Dillon Gabriel is expected to play against Florida State next week.

Backup wide receivers Theo Wease and Trevon West no longer appear on the two-deep. Wease had 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. West had one rush that went for seven yards.

There were a couple of hits on defense as well. Backup cornerbacks Kendall Dennis and Joshua Eaton departed from the team. Dennis played in seven games and finished with four total tackles. Eaton played in four games but didn't record a statistic.

Check out Oklahoma's depth chart below.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



