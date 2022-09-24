REPORT: Florida State Names Starting Quarterback for Matchup Against Boston College

Everyone agrees that quarterback Jordan Travis was exceptional in the game against Louisville just one week ago. He threw for 157 yards and 2 TDs after completing his first 11 passes, but the news following the win was not about his performance. Rather, the Florida State supporters have been on pins and needles all week after watching starting quarterback Jordan Travis leave the Louisville game late in the first half with an apparent left leg injury. Tate Rodemaker replaced the injured Travis for the remainder of the game and threw 2 TDs on the way to a 35-31 victory over the Cardinals. However, the victory was a bittersweet one because when Jordan Travis eventually re-emerged from the tunnel, he was on crutches and in a boot.

Coach Mike Norvell and staff stayed mum on the quarterback’s condition in the week leading up to the home matchup with Boston College, but reports from practice revealed that Travis was upright, jogging in and out of practice, suiting up in full pads, and eventually taking reps with the team late in the week. Chalk it up to uncertainty or just gamesmanship, but the Seminoles elected to refrain from stating whether Travis or Rodemaker would be making the start in Doak come Saturday night.

This morning, ESPN Senior Writer Pete Thamel broke the story that the Florida State Seminoles will start Jordan Travis at quarterback against Boston College.

Florida State is making its final preparations before taking on the Eagles under the lights in Doak Campbell Stadium, and the inclusion of their star quarterback in the game plan is sure to set a fire under the feet of players and fans alike. Jordan Travis looks to continue his hot start to the season, and if he can maintain his high level of play Saturday night, the sold-out home crowd is in for a treat.

Florida State faces off against Boston College at 8:00 PM on ACC Network.

