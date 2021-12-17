Report: Florida State has a new quarterbacks coach

The Florida State Seminoles have filled out its on-field coaching staff for the 2022 season, barring any more changes. The Seminoles lost offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to Oregon earlier this week. Quickly, they promoted offensive line coach Alex Atkins to replace him as the program's next offensive coordinator.

However, that move still left Florida State without a quarterbacks coach. On Friday morning, it was reported that head coach Mike Norvell plans to promote senior offensive analyst Tony Tokarz to quarterbacks coach. Tokarz has spent five straight years working under Norvell at FSU and Memphis, so there is a ton of familiarity.

Tokarz began his coaching career in 2012 at Anna Maria College as the wide receivers coach, along with other duties. He moved on to be the wide receivers coach at Stonehill College the following season before his first stint at Memphis. Tokarz joined the Tigers as a defensive assistant for two years. He returned to Stonehill College in 2016 as passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator before going back to Memphis for his second stint.

After spending the 2017 and 2018 seasons as a graduate assistant, Tokarz was promoted to his first on-field job, tight ends coach, at the FBS level prior to Memphis' 2018 bowl game. In 2019, the Tigers won a school-record 12 games and made the Cotton Bowl.

Following Norvell being hired in Tallahassee, he brought Tokarz to join him as a senior offensive analyst. There was some concern that Dillingham would push for Tokarz to join him in Oregon but he decided to stick with the Seminoles instead.

NoleGameday will continue to track this move as Florida State looks to fill out its coaching staff. There could still be more changes to be made.

