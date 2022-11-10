Seminoles defensive end projected as top-10 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Florida State Seminoles have had multiple breakout players throughout the 2022 season. Running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, and defensive end Patrick Payton are a few of the names that immediately come to mind.

There might not be a star shining brighter on the Seminoles' roster right now than the one surrounding redshirt sophomore defensive end Jared Verse. It was expected that the Albany transfer would develop into an impact player in Tallahassee. However, no one was expecting him to play at the level he has this year.

Despite missing one game against Boston College, Verse has totaled 30 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 blocked field goal in eight appearances. He's been at his best in big moments - he notched two sacks against LSU and one in the rivalry win over Miami. Verse ranks No. 1 in the ACC in tackles for loss and No. 6 in sacks.

The standout performance has Verse building draft buzz. According to PFF, he's currently projected as the No. 9 overall selection to the Chicago Bears. The mock would make Verse the second edge-rusher drafted behind Alabama star Will Anderson.

The Bears have a spot to fill after trading veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles at the NFL Trade Deadline. Chicago has only totaled 13 sacks in nine games and could use a growing premier edge-rusher to man the other side of the ball alongside franchise quarterback Justin Fields. Verse holds the potential to be that guy considering his quick ascent over the past few years.

If the above mock were to ring true, Verse would be the first top-10 selection out of Florida State since cornerback Jalen Ramsey in 2016 (No. 5, Jacksonville Jaguars). Verse would also be the second consecutive defensive end to be drafted in the first-round out of the program (Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets).

Verse has not publicly commented on his intentions following the season. He remains focused on delivering Florida State's first winning season since 2017. The Seminoles travel to Syracuse on Saturday night at 8 p.m. with the game set to be televised on the ACC Network.

