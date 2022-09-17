Three thoughts on Florida State's gutsy comeback win over Louisville

It wasn't pretty but Florida State pulled out another close victory, taking down Louisville, 35-31, on the road. This was a gutsy win for a beat-up Seminoles team that executed in the clutch on both sides of the ball late in the game. The offense scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to take the lead before the defense came up with two stops of their own to seal the win.

Suddenly, head coach Mike Norvell and FSU are 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The Seminoles have developed an identity under Norvell that is evident. This team fights hard for one another and never quits in the face of adversity.

Below are three thoughts on Florida State's win in Louisville.

1. The Seminoles have plenty of guts

Trailing 21-14 at the half with starting quarterback Jordan Travis and starting defensive end Jared Verse sidelined, Florida State could've quit. Two years ago or during the 0-4 start in 2021, that's exactly what the team would've done. Instead, the short-handed Seminoles rallied behind backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker and the running game while the defense made timely plays.

Over the final 30 minutes of the game, Florida State outscored Louisville 21-10. Running backs Treshaun Ward and Trey Benson controlled the clock while Rodemaker got into a rhythm at the right time. He went 3/4 for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. All three of those completions went to Johnny Wilson, who came away with a career-high seven catches for 149 yards and two scores.

The Seminoles grew up on Friday night in front of the entire country. Their buy-in to what Norvell has been trying to build since he arrived in Tallahassee was as evident as ever in the win over the Cardinals.

2. This performance could be pivotal in Tate Rodemaker's development

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tate Rodemaker has received a ton of criticism during his time at Florida State, some warranted and some not. During past appearances, Rodemaker had not shown much to provide fans with a lot of confidence. Prior to Friday night, he had completed 20/37 passes for 152 yards with zero touchdowns and four interceptions since signing with the Seminoles in 2020.

Early on, it looked like it would be more of the same. Rodemaker connected on just one of his first three passes for -6 yards an interception. He was called for intentional grounding on a play where Louisville blitzed and a defender laid him out with a big hit.

Coming out of halftime, Florida State needed a touchdown and Rodemaker delivered. He commanded a ten play, 75-yard scoring drive where he completed his only two passes. Rodemaker also scrambled up the sideline on 3rd and 9 for a conversion to get the Seminoles into the redzone. Running back Lawrance Toafili scored on the next play.

The Georgia native displayed confidence in the final frame, hitting Johnny Wilson with a dart to move Florida State into scoring position. He hit a wide-open Wilson on the first touchdown before placing a picture-perfect pass in the corner of the end zone for the go-ahead score.

The switch flipped for Rodemaker despite a tough environment. He finished 6/10 for 109 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Depending on the availability of Travis moving forward, Florida State may be relying on Rodemaker for the immediate future. This performance could give him the confidence he needs to step into the starting role and manage games.

For all that wrote him off, including myself, it's time to eat some crow today. Credit to Rodemaker and Florida State's coaching staff for never giving up.

3. The defense stepped up when the game was on the line

Louisville's offense showed up on Friday night after struggling against Syracuse and UCF. The Cardinals moved the ball at will from the first play of the game and their tempo had the Seminoles fatigued and confused by the end of the second quarter. Quarterback Malik Cunningham and his unit racked up 21 points and 290 yards of total offense in the first 30 minutes. This was after scoring 27 total points in their first two games.

Florida State's defense came back with a renewed effort. They forced back to back punts to begin the second half before Cunningham made a few terrific plays to lead two scoring drives of his own.

Following a touchdown drive from the offense to take the lead, it was up to the Seminoles' defense to shut down Louisville down the stretch. They did just that, denying the Cardinals on fourth-down an 8 play, 30-yard drive. On the ensuing possession, the final of the night for Louisville, cornerback Kevin Knowles came away with the sealing interception down the sideline.

The first 30 minutes were rough but the defense limited Louisville to 10 points and 205 yards of offense in the second half.

There are a ton of improvements to be made but it's a lot more fun to learn after a close win than a tough loss.

BONUS: Florida State's kicking unit has a lot of work to do

Another area of the team that has to be more consistent, and quickly, is the kicking game. To say the least, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald disappointed on Friday night.

Fitzgerald went 0/2 against the Cardinals. His first attempt from 37-yards in the opening quarter went wide right. Fitzgerald had a chance to redeem himself in the fourth quarter to put Florida State up by a touchdown but he pushed a 36-yard attempt to the left.

The redshirt sophomore has missed three of his last four in-game kicks dating back to LSU. His only make during that stretch was from 25-yards. It may be time for the Seminoles to take a look at backup kicker Aidan Shahriari. Fitzgerald appears to be a little shaken at the moment.

Punter Alex Mastromanno had a ball go off the side of his leg for a 24-yard shank in the second quarter. The Cardinals ended up converting on the short field for a touchdown.

The Seminoles may be 3-0 but they've still got a lot of work to do.

