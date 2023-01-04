Skip to main content

Veteran safety to return to Florida State in 2023

The Seminoles safety depth gets a much-needed boost.

Florida State was left with a predicament in the defensive backfield after star safety Jammie Robinson elected to pursue a professional career.

The Seminoles eased up some of the depth concerns in the back end on Wednesday morning when it was announced that veteran Akeem Dent Sr. would be returning to Tallahassee in 2023. The news came via a deal that was secured between Dent Sr. and The Battle's End Collective.

The Florida native originally signed with the Seminoles in 2019 under former head coach Willie Taggart. At the time, Dent Sr. was regarded as a five-star prospect and one of the top recruits in the country. He stuck with Florida State when the transition was made to Mike Norvell and has developed into a useful piece on the defense over the last two years.

Dent played in all 13 games, with 12 starts, in 2022 but he got banged up late in the year. That limited his impact against Florida and forced him to the sidelines prior to the conclusion of the bowl win against Oklahoma. On the season, he recorded a career-high 53 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and four pass breakups. Last year, he totaled 44 tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception in ten appearances.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound defensive back will be looked upon to set the tone in the room alongside promising redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown. At this point, it's likely, if not probable, that the two start alongside one another next year. 

The Seminoles are also bringing in four-star Conrad Hussey this summer and could make a move in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Florida State displayed an interest in former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter but he committed to Ohio State earlier this week.

During his four-year college career, Dent has appeared in 43 games, with 30 starts, totaling 145 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 17 pass deflections, and an interception.

