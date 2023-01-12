Veteran tight end reflects on time at Florida State as he moves on to the 2023 NFL Draft

Multiple players on Florida State's roster exhausted their college eligibility following the Cheez-It Bowl victory against Oklahoma. Some of these players will be pursuing careers at the professional level while others are hanging up their cleats for good.

Veteran tight end Camren McDonald spent five years at Florida State under two head coaches and a plethora of other changes. Despite the adversity, he stuck around and ended up having his most productive season in 2022.

On Thursday afternoon, McDonald released a message reflecting on his time with the Seminoles as he moves on to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

"2018-22. My time at Florida State was the most transformative time of my life. I take so much pride in leaving this program in a much better position than what we received it in. I will never be able to thank the Seminole Family enough for the relationships that this university has introduced to me. Luckily for me these relationships will last forever.

"I am so excited, not only for the future of Seminole football as they continue their climb, but for the entire university and everyone who calls themselves a Seminole. My future is as as bright as can be and my experience at FSU has prepared me for life.

Those who know me, know I have always and will always bleed Garnet and Gold. There are no words that can accurately depict the burning passion that I have for this university and the love for the individuals within the community. So once again, with everything in me, Thank you Florida State I will love you forever.

With that being said I am overwhelmingly happy to announce that I will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

It's been real Seminole Family!"

McDonald originally signed with Florida State as a member of former head coach Willie Taggart's inaugural recruiting class in 2018. Deemed a #WestCoastNole, he played in 11 games as a true freshman, contributing primarily on special teams. His role bumped up slightly the following year as McDonald caught six passes for 43 yards while appearing in 13 games.

The California native began to see more of an involvement in the offense once Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee in December 2019. He appeared in 34 games, with 30 starts, totaling 68 catches for 818 yards and five touchdowns. That included a career-high 312 yards and 14.9 yards per catch this past season.

While McDonald and fellow tight end Wyatt Rector are moving on, Florida State is bringing in former South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell and former Shorter tight end Kyle Morlock to bolster the position for the upcoming year. The Seminoles are returning promising young players such as Markeston Douglas, Brian Courtney, and Jerrale Powers.

