WATCH: Multiple offensive linemen break the rock after Florida State's victory against Oklahoma

The Seminoles concluded the 2022 campaign with six consecutive victories after Florida State found a way to rally against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. Head coach Mike Norvell only won eight games during his first two years in Tallahassee but he guided the program to double-digit victories this season. The momentum and optimism surrounding the 'Noles have climbed as high as it's ever been since Norvell took over at Florida State.

Following the victory, the Seminoles honored their offensive line after a performance that resulted in Florida State finishing with 587 yards of total offense. FSU racked up 418 yards through the air and 169 yards on the ground. That production came despite the team losing starting left tackle Robert Scott and swing tackle Jazston Turnetine in the second half.

Veteran and leader of the room, Dillan Gibbons got the first swing of the sledgehammer. After breaking the rock, Gibbons handed off the hammer to Darius Washington and fellow senior, D'Mitri Emmanuel. The two were able to slam down a couple of strikes of their own as the pieces of broken rock were adorned with Cheez-It crackers to make the moment more memorable.

Defensive back Shyheim Brown earned the honor after blocking the extra point against LSU, wide receiver Johnny Wilson swung the hammer in Louisville following a career performance, and running back Trey Benson broke the rock against Boston College. Jordan Travis and CJ Campbell split the nod in the blowout over Georgia Tech. Fabien Lovett got an opportunity against Miami. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller became the first coach to break the rock against the Orange. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins and guard Dillan Gibbons split the honor against Louisiana. Jordan Travis, Mike Norvell, and Josh Storms got the nod against Florida.

Check out the moment below.

