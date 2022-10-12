Weekly Mailbag: Clemson, Confidence, and Cream

Well, the last two weeks haven't been very fun. Coming into this three game stretch against ranked opponents, it was evident that we'd learn whether this team was ready to truly compete against the top programs in the conference. So far, Florida State has come up just short, losing to Wake Forest and North Carolina State by a combined 12 points. I guess if there's a bright-side, it's that the Seminoles led in both games and had a chance to win in the fourth quarter.

There's no time to reflect on missed opportunity with No. 4 Clemson waiting in the wings. The Tigers present an elite defense along with an improving offense. It's going to be an extremely difficult challenge for Florida State but they hung with this program until the end in Death Valley in 2021.

Let's reach into the mailbag and see what's on the docket this week.

When will it stop hurting? - @richstyle

Normally they have a cream for that. I'd check with your local medical professionals. Dial 911 if this is an emergency.

Do you feel like this loss has killed the confidence of the team? - @bigebk__

We're not going to know until the first quarter on Saturday night when the Seminoles start going toe to toe with Clemson. I will say, the team appeared to be extremely focused and the intensity was up during practice on Tuesday morning. Norvell was pretty pleased with the effort that they put forward.

That's the most you can ask for right now with FSU trying to rebound from two straight defeats. The players are still bringing the right attitudes every day.

What's one issue that you believe can be fixed fairly quickly? - @misterlewis_

Penalties. Florida State has committed 21 total penalties (11 against Wake, 10 against NC State) during its back to back losses. That means the team has averaged 10.5 penalities over the last two weeks.

The Seminoles are up to 46 total penalties which is tied for No. 109 in the country. During FSU's 4-0 start, the 'Noles averaged 6.25 penalties per game.

With how close the competition is right now, a penalty can be the difference between a win or a loss. That's what happened on Saturday night against the Wolfpack.

Why are we throwing in the red zone down by two points? - @jake_luczak

I'm not trying to be disrespectful but have you watched Ryan Fitzgerald kick lately? He had missed five of his last seven attempts entering the game against North Carolina State. It was a nice moment to see Fitzgerald make a 47-yard field goal to conclude the first half.

With that being said, he missed a 29-yard field goal against Wake Forest and clearly has struggled with his confidence. I agree with the play call to throw and go for the touchdown with the field goal as a LAST resort.

Did injuries ruin Florida State's chances? - @aaron.vernn

They definitely didn't help the Seminoles. Treshaun Ward, Robert Cooper, Jared Verse, Omarion Cooper, Jammie Robinson, D'Mitri Emmanuel, and Darius Washington all went off at one point with an injury. The majority returned to the game but the team clearly isn't close to 100%. No one is at this point of the year but the injuries have hit the Seminoles pretty hard.

FSU has had more than ten starters go down during game-action this season. Luck hasn't been on their side through the first half of 2022.

Jordan Travis' decision making or Norvell's play-calling, who's responsible for Saturday night? - @nrkalterr

I think it's a little bit of both and an underrated factor we aren't considering is that Florida State felt forced to push for a touchdown because of its lack of confidence in Ryan Fitzgerald. It was the right play but a bad read and throw from Jordan Travis, didn't help that it appeared Mycah Pittman was potentially held.

I totally agree with the decision to put the ball in the air. I'm just wondering why it didn't come earlier? FSU ran on eight of its 10 first downs in the second half. Only one of those attempts went for a first down.

Are we going to win another game this year or is this it for the year? - mcla_10

Man, ya'll are a little dramatic to start off the week. You do realize that Georgia Tech, Miami, Lousiana and Florida are still on the schedule, right?

Florida State won't just win one more game. The 'Noles will win multiple and go bowling.

What is one thing that Florida State can do to beat Clemson? - @dalton.tuzzolo

Score more points than them. But seriously, the only part of Clemson's defense that Florida State might be able to exploit is the back-end. The Tigers have one of the best front sevens in the country but they have been vulnerable to giving up big plays through the air at certain times. Quarterback Jordan Travis will have to be sharp and he'll need to extend plays outside of the pocket.

Travis and the wide receivers are due for a bounce back game after struggling against North Carolina State. It'll be up to the front five to keep Travis alive.

Biggest matchup to watch against Clemson? - @juicy_jordan

Off the dome for me, it's got to be Florida State's offensive line against Clemson's defensive line. As mentioned above, the Tigers have a terrific front-seven and in particular, a standout defensive line. They're expected to have all five of their top defensive linemen available on Saturday for the first time this season. Xavier Henry returned last week in limited action while Bryan Bresee should be good to go against the Seminoles.

The offensive line had more trouble than I expected in the losses to Wake Forest and North Carolina State. They'll need to put together a strong performance after allowing six sacks to the Tigers last season.

What are the chances that FSU can realistically come up with the upset? - @david_delgado_43

Not too high but not impossible. Clemson's defense has been exceptional outside of an uncharacteristic showing against Wake Forest. On offense, the Tigers have been finding a stride as D.J. Uiagalelei gets into a rhythm. Running back Will Shipley is a monster while they've got a few wide receivers and tight ends that can get involved.

Florida State will have to put together a complete game to pull this one off. A rocking Doak Campbell Stadium would certainly benefit the Seminoles.

What do you think our final record will be this year? - @brandon.allen88

As of now, it feels like 8-4 is legitimately on the table for Florida State. I don't know if the Seminoles win this weekend but Georgia Tech, Miami, Lousiana, and Florida are all beatable. It helps that the 'Noles will play three of those teams in Tallahassee.

Syracuse looks tougher than expected but the Orange are just getting into the meat of their schedule. We'll know if they're for real by the time Florida State travels north in November.

