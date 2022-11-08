Winston Wright Jr. hints towards plans in 2023

Florida State's offense has exploded over the last two games as the Seminoles defeated Georgia Tech 41-16 and Miami 45-3 in consecutive weeks. Quarterback Jordan Travis is noticeably more confident in 2022 while the running attack has provided plenty of highlights with three games remaining in the season.

Compared to last year, the Seminoles hold the No. 15 offense in the country and are averaging 483.4 yards per game. That's over 100 more yards per contest than the team averaged in 2021 (379.3).

What's surprising is how productive the offense has been despite dealing with a plethora of injuries. Starting right tackle Bless Harris and center Kayden Lyles are out for the season. Running back Treshaun Ward, running back CJ Campbell, wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas, and offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine, are among the players to miss games due to injury throughout the year.

Plus, one of Florida State's most explosive weapons, transfer wide receiver Winston Wright Jr, has yet to suit up since arriving in Tallahassee due to a leg injury that he suffered as a passenger in a car accident during the spring.

On Monday night, Wright Jr. hinted towards a return to the Seminoles in 2023 while replying to a tweet that referenced him.

"I can't leave without doing what God brought me here to do."

The Georgia native has continued to rehab throughout the season as he works his way back. Wright Jr. began using a speed ladder in August and he's slowly made steps since then. Last month, he began to catch passes from the quarterbacks on air and participated in 1-on-1s against the defensive backs for the first time since his injury.

At the time, head coach Mike Norvell noted on his determination to get back on field.

"Winston is continuing the process of getting back," Norvell said. There are still things he's working on, but you see him doing more with each week that goes by. His heart and determination are very special."

Wright Jr. announced his decision to transfer to Florida State from West Virginia in January. He appeared in 33 games, with starts, for the Mountaineers, catching 129 passes for 1,338 yards and seven touchdowns. The redshirt junior was also a special teams ace; returning 50 kickoffs for 1,236 yards and two more scores. He broke the single-game record for kickoff return yards in a single game with 217 yards, including a 98-yarder, against Maryland in 2021.

In his absence, fellow transfers Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman, along with veteran Ontaria Wilson, have stepped up. The Seminoles will have another weapon in the cupboard whenever Wright Jr. is cleared to make his return, whether that's later this year or in 2023.

