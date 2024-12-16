SI

Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei Announces NFL Draft Decision in Emotional Social Post

The quarterback's had a rocky collegiate career since starting at Clemson.

Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei warms up before a game.
Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei warms up before a game. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who previously played for Clemson and Oregon State, announced he is declaring for the NFL Draft on Monday.

The quarterback's 2024 season was cut short, though, as he played in just five games before breaking his finger in September. Before his injury, he completed 84 passes for 1,065 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Uiagalelei posted an emotional statement on social media with his announcement, thanking his teammates and coaches that helped him throughout his college football career.

"Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey so far. The best is yet to come!" Uiagalelei wrote in part of his statement.

Uiagalelei started his collegiate career at Clemson where he was the starter in 2021 and '22, following Trevor Lawrence's time there. He led the Tigers to an 11–2 record, but was benched for the ACC Championship game. That sparked his decision to transfer to Oregon State. He had a standout season in Corvallis in '23, posting a career high 2,638 passing yards and throwing for 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He then transferred to Florida State following the 2023 season in what was his final season of college football eligibility.

