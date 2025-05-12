Atlanta Falcons projected to sign former FSU star DB
The 2025 NFL Free Agency has closed, and teams are continuing to take a deep dive into their respective rosters as rookie minicamps unfold heading into OTAs and team workouts ahead of the 2025 preseason. Although the ability to enter free agency has passed, several top players remain who are seeking new homes and franchises to join.
Former FSU star Jalen Ramsey is up for grabs, although he only agreed to a trade agreement with the Miami Dolphins, which could place him on a roster that can afford the highest-paid cornerback in the league. There have been discussions about whether or not the Dolphins will decide to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler for a cheaper option to help strengthen the secondary, with a few names circulating in the rumor mill.
Another name FSU fans are familiar with is former FSU standout corner Asante Samuel, Jr, who recently entered free agency after completing his rookie deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Samuel struggled with a shoulder injury last season, only participating in four games while tallying 11 tackles.
PFF.com thinks that the former first-team All-ACC selection could end up in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Atlanta Falcons look to bolster their secondary, which ranked No. 23 out of 32 teams last season.
"While the Falcons addressed some of their coverage needs during this year’s draft, the cornerback room continues to be a question mark. Dee Alford has struggled in the slot, which might pave the way for rookie Billy Bowman Jr. to carve out a role. And Mike Hughes‘ inconsistency may lead to Clark Phillips III making a leap on the depth chart.
Adding more competition never hurts, which could open the door for an option such as Asante Samuel Jr. The 25-year-old struggled with injury in 2024 but posted an 82.0 PFF coverage grade at outside cornerback across 2022 and 2023."
The Falcons allowed 47 touchdowns last season, and adding a healthy Samuel into the mix could tighten up the back end of the defense. Samuel Jr. has played in 50 games in the NFL with 47 starts, compiling 176 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 37 pass breakups.
