North Carolina vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
UNC enters this week on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament which means if they want to secure a spot, they need to string some wins together in the final stretch of the regular season. Losing to an unranked Florida State team tonight would do significant damage to their tournament hopes.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this ACC showdown.
UNC vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- UNC -2.5 (-110)
- Florida State +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UNC -150
- Florida State +125
Total: 155.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
UNC vs. Florida State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, February 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Tucker Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- UNC Record: 17-11 (10-6 Conference)
- Florida State Record: 16-11 (7-9 Conference)
UNC vs. Florida State Best Prop Bets
Jamir Watkins OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (-140) via BetMGM
One of the biggest weaknesses of UNC is its perimeter defense. The Tar Heels rank 192nd in the country in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 34.0% from beyond the arc. Jamir Watkins is the main 3-point shooter for the Seminoles and he comes into this game putting up 6+ 3-point attempts in five of his last six games. If he can just make two of them tonight, this bet will cash.
UNC vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick
UNC has struggled when playing on the road tonight, which could cost them against a Florida State team that's better than its record indications. The Tar Heels' average scoring margin drops from +14.0 at home to -3.5 on the road.
Now, they hit the road to take on a Seminoles team that's 60th in college basketball in defensive efficiency and 42nd in opponent turnovers per possession. When playing on their home court, they've been able to force 15.6 turnovers per game. They can use that strength to their advantage when they host a UNC team that coughs the ball up on 16.2% of their possessions when playing on the road.
I'll take the points with Florida State in this ACC duel.
Pick: Florida State +2.5 (-110) via BetMGM
